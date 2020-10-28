Log in
Core Spaces Wins Across Four Categories at the 10th Annual 2020 Innovator Awards

10/28/2020 | 05:34pm EDT

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Core Spaces, one of the nation's leading developers, owners, and operators of high-quality, mixed-use properties in educational markets, was honored across multiple categories of the prestigious Innovator Awards on Monday, October 19, at the 10th Annual Innovator Awards, held during the NMHC/ InterFace Student Housing Conference. This marks the seventh straight year Core has won, totaling 22 Innovator Awards to date. 

Student Housing Business presented ​Innovator Awards to student housing owners, developers, operators, architecture firms, and universities for excellence in student housing properties, on- and off-campus development, marketing, and operations. Core Spaces’ Hub on Campus Lexington won two awards for Best Architecture/Design Over 400 beds and Best Implementation of Mixed-Use. Hub On Campus Tucson Speedway also took home two awards –Best Architecture/Design Under 400 beds and Best New Development Under 400 beds. 

“We’re honored to be recognized across four categories this year, and I’m grateful to our passionate team that embraces Core’s culture of bold innovation to continue enhancing communities by reimagining the future of living,” said Core Spaces Founder & CEO Marc Lifshin. “These awards fuel our motivation to keep raising the bar for creating spaces that inspire student well-being, productivity, and happiness.”  

The Innovator Awards are presented to recognize the student housing industry's best and are judged by more than 100 industry experts and peers in this year’s contest. 

   

ABOUT CORE SPACES 

Core Spaces is a vertically integrated company focused on acquiring, developing, and managing the best real estate in educational markets. From world-class amenities and progressive design to client service with a community focus, Core creates spaces where people want to be. Its projects are thoughtfully designed, customized, developed, and managed to create extraordinary lifestyle experiences that are as unique as their respective cities. Since its founding in 2010, Core has consistently delivered award-winning developments in top-tier university markets across the country. It currently owns and/or manages 31 properties nationwide – totaling more than 15,000 beds – and has a pipeline of over 25,000 beds in various stages of development. For more information, visit www.corespaces.com.    

 

# # # 

Lily Mai
Core Spaces
305.804.7943
lilym@corespaces.com
© GlobeNewswire 2020

