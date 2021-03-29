Log in
CoreCard® Product Release: Tokenization as a Service – Driving Enhanced Customer Security

03/29/2021 | 12:48pm EDT
NORCROSS, Ga., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCard Software, Inc. (a subsidiary of Intelligent Systems Corporation [NYSE American: INS]), the leading provider of innovative credit technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market, announced today a new tokenization product on its issuer processor platform. ‘Tokenization as a Service’ (or TaaS) now enables clients, new and current, to enable virtual card tokenization instantly across external platforms.

Since launching CoreCard’s TaaS solution, customers have seen a significant decrease in fraudulent transactions. CoreCard has been tokenizing digital cards since 2016 for leading technology providers. Customers who have their own mobile app can offer consumers the ability to apply for virtual cards in-app. Newly issued cards are instantly provisioned and tokenized into any digital wallet. “CoreCard was an early adopter of provisioning cards into digital wallets and now we are elevating our popular solution with the bundled tokenization capability,” said Eswaraprasad Dontu, CTO of CoreCard.

The tokenization announcement highlights the new capabilities of Tokenization as a Service for any current and future customers who partner with CoreCard. “By adopting the new TaaS product, customers will benefit from increased security and an enhanced in-app user experience,” said Eswaraprasad Dontu, CTO of CoreCard. “Our TaaS solution is a great addition to our other industry-leading credit card processing products.”

About CoreCard

CoreCard Software, a leading provider of card management systems and processing services, offers an array of account management solutions to support the complex requirements of the evolving global financial services industry. CoreCard® software solutions provide the market's most feature-rich and flexible platform for processing and managing a full range of card products including prepaid/stored-value, multi-currency wallets, virtual card issuing, instant financing, small loans, point of sale loans, fleet, credit, debit, commercial, government, healthcare and private-label cards as well as accounts receivable and loans. Approximately 70 percent of the debit, credit and gift card transactions in the U.S. each year are processed by companies in Georgia. CoreCard is headquartered in Norcross, GA with additional offices in India, the United Arab Emirates and Romania. CoreCard is a subsidiary of Intelligent Systems Corporation [NYSE AMERICAN: INS]. For more information, call 770-564-8000, email solutions@corecard.com, or visit www.corecard.com.

Source: Intelligent Systems Corporation

 



© GlobeNewswire 2021
