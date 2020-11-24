CoreLogic responds to fresh challenge from Cannae, Senator

Nov 24 (Reuters) - CoreLogic Inc said on Tuesday
its board is fully supportive of the sale process and expects to
receive definitive proposals early next year, responding to the
latest challenge from investors Cannae Holdings and
Senator Investment Group.
Just a week after winning three board seats at CoreLogic,
the investment firms on Monday asked the U.S. property data and
analytics provider to set a record date that will determine the
eligibility of shareholders entitled to vote on a slate of six
new board directors.
Cannae and Senator have been pushing the company to seek a
sale by mounting a $7 billion acquisition bid of their own, but
abandoned it once the sale process got underway.
