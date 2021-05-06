CoreStack : Named Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2021 American Business Awards

CoreStack, a global cloud governance provider that empowers enterprises to achieve continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale, today announced that it was named the winner of Gold Stevie® Award in the 2021 Annual American Business Awards® in the Cloud Infrastructure category in the 19th Annual American Business Awards. This recognition accentuates how CoreStack’s AI-powered multi-cloud governance solution empowers enterprises to realize predictable outcomes such as 40% decrease in cloud costs and 50% increase in cloud operational efficiencies by governing operations, security, cost, access, and resources and also assures 100% cloud compliance with standards such as ISO, FedRAMP, NIST, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, AWS CIS & AWS Well Architected Framework (WAF).

The American Business Awards are the USA’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in USA – large and small, public and private, for-profit and non-profit - are eligible to submit nominations to the ABAs in a wide range of categories, honoring achievement in every aspect of work life, from customer service and management to public relations and product development. More than 3,800 nominations, a record number, were reviewed in the judging process this year by more than 250 professionals worldwide, whose average scores determined the winners.

American Business Awards Judge’s comment on CoreStack:

“CoreStack's cloud governance solution is impressive in that it covers compliance aspects, security and cost optimization. The AI-powered solution also means that they can detect security threats that evolve continuously. The artifacts provided are sufficient to assess the impact of this solution. The product/platform perfectly fits into this category. This product needs to be recognized.”

The cloud lies at the heart of digital transformation. However, it is impossible to unleash the real benefits of the cloud without governance. Organizations struggle with operational complexities, security and regulatory compliance, and unabated cloud costs. CoreStack helps them overcome these challenges with deeper cloud visibility, governance guardrails, and automatic remediation. Built on cloud-native services, we use a unique Cloud-as-Code approach which uses deep AI/ML, declarative definitions, and a patented cloud service-chaining technology.

“We are truly honored to be recognized for our contributions in the cloud governance space, and this award is a wonderful recognition of the team’s hard work and underscores the massive opportunity we have around cloud compliance, security, operations, consumption and cost,” said Bala Vishwanath, Chief Marketing Officer at CoreStack. “We will continue to deliver on our promise of future-ready robust cloud governance for our customers.”

About CoreStack

CoreStack, an AI-powered multi-cloud governance solution, empowers enterprises to rapidly achieve Continuous and Autonomous Cloud Governance at Scale. CoreStack was recognized as IDC Innovator in Cloud Management Solutions, in NASSCOM Emerge-50 League-of-10 in Enterprise Software and in the Gartner Magic quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms in 2020. Earlier in 2019, Gartner named CoreStack as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing. The company is backed with financing from industry's top-tier venture investors and a seasoned leadership team including the ex-CIO of Microsoft and ex-CEO of Wipro. CoreStack is a Google Cloud Partner, Microsoft Azure Gold Partner and Amazon AWS Advanced Technology Partner.

