Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CoreView : Appoints Doug Hazelman as Senior Vice President & Chief Evangelist

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 08:05am EDT

Key New Hire Brings Deep Expertise in Helping Enterprise Software Companies Connect with their Target Market to Achieve Rapid Growth

CoreView, the only intelligent SaaS management platform for Office 365, today announced that Doug Hazelman has joined the company as senior vice president and chief evangelist. With over a decade of experience in the enterprise software industry, Hazelman plays a strategic role in establishing CoreView as the technical standard in the market and communicating that to its global enterprise clients and sales prospects.

“We are thrilled to have Doug join our leadership team and help shape CoreView’s corporate vision and brand storytelling,” said Michael A. Morrison, chief executive officer at CoreView. “Given the rapid shift to remote work and SaaS Management platforms’ broad functionality within this environment, we believe we’re in a great position to tell impactful stories about our solution’s technological innovation and customer success.”

Hazelman is an accomplished enterprise software executive who will work with multiple teams within CoreView to cultivate a community of customers and partners that can speak to the benefits of CoreView for digital workplaces.

Previously, Hazelman was one of the first employees to join Veeam, a backup solution provider, where he spent nearly a decade establishing the company as a technology leader and building a community of engaged influencers and customers. His passion for creating customer-centric narratives and his ability to engage all of Veeam’s internal constituencies played a critical role in the company’s rapid growth to nearly $1 billion in annual revenue during Hazelman’s tenure. After Veeam, Hazelman joined MSP360 where he engaged with the managed service provider (MSP) community to help further MSP360’s position and growth in the MSP market.

“Microsoft 365 offers organizations the benefits of seamless collaboration – especially since many enterprises have been forced to transition to remote work because of the pandemic,” said Hazelman. “CoreView’s intuitive SaaS management platform provides enterprises with the tools they need to protect, manage, and optimize their Microsoft 365 investment all from a single interface. It is an exciting time at CoreView, and I look forward to working with the team to continue to build the company’s global presence.”

About CoreView

CoreView provides the most powerful SaaS management platform (SMP) to help organizations protect, manage, and optimize Microsoft 365 and other SaaS applications. CoreView’s solution prevents data breaches, identifies excess costs, and promotes employee productivity through actionable visibility with granular management capabilities in a single-pane interface. For more information on CoreView, visit: www.coreview.com and follow us on Twitter (@CoreView_Inc) and LinkedIn.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:12aELECTROCORE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:12aSPLUNK : conf20 Invites Everyone to Embrace the Data Age
BU
08:12aREALMASSIVE : Launches Contact Information for Commercial Property Owners in Data Platform, DataQu
BU
08:12aIDERA, INC. : Acquires Qubole, Adding Award-Winning Data Lake Platform to Growing Database Tools Portfolio
BU
08:12aHITACHI Rail STS Chooses AdaCore's GNAT Pro Software Development Environment for New Rail Safety Platform
BU
08:12aBUZZSPROUT : Launches Transcript Distribution Toolset to Improve Podcast Accessibility And SEO
BU
08:12aLife Insurance Customer Satisfaction Flatlines Despite Pandemic Fears, J.D. Power Finds
BU
08:11aSASSY RESOURCES : Retains MarketSmart Communications
AQ
08:11aINSURANCE ACQUISITION CORP. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
08:11aTYME TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at Jefferies Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on November 17-19, 2020
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Walt Disney restructures entertainment businesses to boost streaming
2Apple and Amazon drive rally on Wall Street
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda group begins manufacturing COVID-19 plasma treatment ahead of ap..
4A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk to lay off 2,000 in business shake-up, lifts outlook o..
5FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : Global watchdogs agree rules for stablecoins like Facebook's Libra

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group