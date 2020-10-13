CoreView : Appoints Doug Hazelman as Senior Vice President & Chief Evangelist

Key New Hire Brings Deep Expertise in Helping Enterprise Software Companies Connect with their Target Market to Achieve Rapid Growth

CoreView, the only intelligent SaaS management platform for Office 365, today announced that Doug Hazelman has joined the company as senior vice president and chief evangelist. With over a decade of experience in the enterprise software industry, Hazelman plays a strategic role in establishing CoreView as the technical standard in the market and communicating that to its global enterprise clients and sales prospects.

“We are thrilled to have Doug join our leadership team and help shape CoreView’s corporate vision and brand storytelling,” said Michael A. Morrison, chief executive officer at CoreView. “Given the rapid shift to remote work and SaaS Management platforms’ broad functionality within this environment, we believe we’re in a great position to tell impactful stories about our solution’s technological innovation and customer success.”

Hazelman is an accomplished enterprise software executive who will work with multiple teams within CoreView to cultivate a community of customers and partners that can speak to the benefits of CoreView for digital workplaces.

Previously, Hazelman was one of the first employees to join Veeam, a backup solution provider, where he spent nearly a decade establishing the company as a technology leader and building a community of engaged influencers and customers. His passion for creating customer-centric narratives and his ability to engage all of Veeam’s internal constituencies played a critical role in the company’s rapid growth to nearly $1 billion in annual revenue during Hazelman’s tenure. After Veeam, Hazelman joined MSP360 where he engaged with the managed service provider (MSP) community to help further MSP360’s position and growth in the MSP market.

“Microsoft 365 offers organizations the benefits of seamless collaboration – especially since many enterprises have been forced to transition to remote work because of the pandemic,” said Hazelman. “CoreView’s intuitive SaaS management platform provides enterprises with the tools they need to protect, manage, and optimize their Microsoft 365 investment all from a single interface. It is an exciting time at CoreView, and I look forward to working with the team to continue to build the company’s global presence.”

About CoreView

CoreView provides the most powerful SaaS management platform (SMP) to help organizations protect, manage, and optimize Microsoft 365 and other SaaS applications. CoreView’s solution prevents data breaches, identifies excess costs, and promotes employee productivity through actionable visibility with granular management capabilities in a single-pane interface. For more information on CoreView, visit: www.coreview.com and follow us on Twitter (@CoreView_Inc) and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005234/en/