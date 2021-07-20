Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Corel Launches New Channel Program to Grow Partner Revenue

07/20/2021 | 10:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OTTAWA, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corel today announces a new partner program designed to give its growing base of global channel partners new ways to attract customers, access additional revenue streams, and foster customer success. The updated program provides partners with invaluable resources and high profit margins while offering some of the industry's most popular and widely recognized software brands, including CorelDRAW®, MindManager®, Parallels® and WinZip®.

“Partners are a critical part of Corel’s business, and this new program has been created specifically to allow our friends in the channel to gain new revenue streams and customers, all with the goal to accelerate their profitability and growth,” said Andrea Johnston, Corel’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Drawing on the strengths of our incredible people, flexible processes and amazing products, Corel is thrilled to work together with our partners to empower knowledge workers with the tools they need to stay productive and succeed in today’s new world of work.”

Current and new partners can now take advantage of Corel’s revamped partner program offering free enablement training; sales, marketing and technical tools and resources; collaborative joint-marketing initiatives; and access to Corel’s extensive customer and technical support resources. Key highlights include:

  • Partner Portal Access: Receive easy, 24/7 access to sales and marketing resources, including training and certifications (where applicable), sales and technical resources, as well as marketing collateral, blogs, case studies, data sheets and eBooks.
  • Sales Training: Access comprehensive training with on-demand self-paced training sessions, tutorial videos and webinars to foster the necessary skills to sell and support Corel’s full product portfolio. Take advantage of optional sales and technical certification to enhance sales and product knowledge.
  • Deal Registration: Enhancing collaboration and protecting partner investment, Corel offers a fair, transparent deal-registration program that aims to protect solution providers who are actively engaged in a sales cycle.
  • Pre-sales, Technical & Customer Support: The Corel team provides partners with support throughout the sales cycle, including joint customer calls, proof of concept (POC), trials and demos. Plus, technical and customer support resources are available in multiple languages to help partners reinforce their status as a trusted advisor to customers.

A new tiered program structure offers partners unique benefits customized for their business. All partner program members have access to all the valuable resources listed above to help grow revenue streams and gain new customers. Gold and Platinum partners receive additional resources, including a dedicated Channel Account Manager (CAM).

  • Silver Level: With entry-level membership in the partner program, Silver partners have access to a range of online tools and resources through our partner portal.
  • Gold Level: Partners who meet the Gold tier of technical and sales requirements benefit from access to NFR licenses, partner locator listing on Corel websites, a dedicated account manager and eligibility to request marketing development funds (MDF) for co-marketing opportunities.
  • Platinum Level: Achieving the highest partner membership available, Platinum partners commit to higher revenue objectives and have a history of selling Corel solutions. Building on Gold level benefits, Platinum partners can also participate in lead sharing and receive priority website listing on Corel branded websites.

Join the Partner Program Today
Corel welcomes current and new partners to learn more and register for the new partner program at www.corel.com/partners. For more information about Corel and our products, please visit www.corel.com.

About Corel
Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative tools to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. Our Parallels® solutions enable workers to use and access the applications and files they need across their favorite devices and preferred technology – whether local or remote. Cloud-based collaboration capabilities in CorelDRAW® and MindManager® streamline the sharing of ideas and connect team members no matter where they’re located. While WinZip® encryption, file management and compression solutions deliver secure file sharing across email, a network or the cloud.

To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.

© 2021 Corel Corporation. All rights reserved. Corel, the Corel logo, the Corel Balloon logo, CorelDRAW, MindManager, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation in Canada, the U.S., and/or elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S., and elsewhere. All other company, product and service names, logos, brands, and any registered or unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. Use of any brands, names, logos, or any other information, imagery, or materials pertaining to a third party does not imply endorsement. We disclaim any proprietary interest in such third-party information, imagery, materials, marks, and names of others. For all notices and information about patents, please visit www.corel.com/patent.

Media Contact:

Saeed Ismail Saeed
Corel PR
saeed.saeed@corel.com
www.corel.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4574a35a-9057-4802-a246-1771c8c55d21


Primary Logo

Corel Partner Program

Corel’s partner program provides channel partners with new ways to attract customers, access additional revenue streams and foster success while offering some of the industry's most well-known software brands, including CorelDRAW, MindManager, Parallels and WinZip.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:09aFabric Leads Headless Commerce Movement with 800% YoY Growth and $100M in New Series B Funding
PR
10:08aICE CANADA MORNING COMMENT : Canola Swings Higher
DJ
10:08aAs Youth Return to Classrooms, MHA Analysis Finds Vast Majority of States Unprepared to Address Youth Mental Health Crisis; Calls for More Education, Supports, and Services in Schools
GL
10:07aWILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : U.S. employers planning larger pay raises for 2022, Willis Towers Watson survey finds
AQ
10:07a QOMPLX Reboots Punkspider
GL
10:06aCISCO : How Cisco Networking Academy's Learning Engineering team creates a pathway to new skills
PU
10:06aTRUST ANALYTICS AND ANTI-SPOOFING PROTECTION : It's Already in Your Network
PU
10:06aTECSYS : What is Happening to Active Inventory Visibility?
PU
10:06aEU gives Poland until Aug 16 to comply with EU court ruling or face fines
RE
10:06aEURO AREA MONTHLY BALANCE OF PAYMENTS : May 2021 (447 KB)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BUBBLES, BUBBLES EVERYWHERE: Jeremy Grantham on the bust ahead
2Most institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : RUNNING LOW ON BATTERY POWER: Brexit Britain faces an acid test
4CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP : CHINA EVERGRANDE : Stocks staunch sell-off even as global economy fears linger
5Jeff Bezos, world's richest man, carries out inaugural space voyage

HOT NEWS