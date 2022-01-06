Corel's Creative and Productivity Solutions Earn Top Marks in 22 G2 Winter 2022 Grid Reports

Corel products CorelDRAW, Parallels, MindManager, Painter, and WordPerfect each earned high rankings in key categories.

OTTAWA, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech industry innovator Corel Corporation announced today that their creativity and productivity solutions Parallels Remote Application Server (RAS), Parallels Desktop for Mac, CorelDRAW, MindManager, Painter, and WordPerfect have been recognized in multiple Winter 2022 Grid Report categories by G2, the world’s leading business software review platform.



“The way the world works has changed faster than anyone could have imagined, and demand has exploded for solutions that can help businesses thrive in the digital business landscape,” said Andrea Johnston, Chief Revenue Officer at Corel. “Corel’s collection of creative, collaborative, and productivity products are uniquely positioned to meet these needs, and our solutions are constantly evolving to empower teams to do their best work. Corel is proud to have been recognized by G2 for the unique solutions our portfolio provides to millions of knowledge workers, including individuals, SMBs, and enterprises.”

G2 reports are determined by direct user feedback, and Corel’s product portfolio, including CorelDRAW®, Parallels®, MindManager®, Painter®, and WordPerfect®, is recognized for its many high-value characteristics, including ease of use, momentum, speed of implementation, and business partner relationships. Collectively, the portfolio received 22 notable placements in the Winter 2022 Grid Reports. Here are the highlights:

CorelDRAW® Graphics Suite

Professional graphic design software, CorelDRAW Graphics Suite, received eight Leader and five High Performer badges, and was recognized in the Vector Graphics, Graphic Design, and Photo Editing categories. The all-in-one design suite received this recognition based on several high-value characteristics, including ease of use, user-friendliness, vector, and illustration all in one application, as well as professional print capabilities.

Parallels® RAS and Parallels® Desktop for Mac

Delivering Windows applications and virtual desktops to any device, OS or platform, Parallels RAS received a Fastest Implementation badge in the G2 Grid for Implementation Index for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI). Parallels Desktop for Mac, a powerful solution to run native Windows applications on Mac computers, received a Fastest Implementation badge in the G2 Grid for Implementation Index for Remote Desktop.

Parallels RAS and Parallels Desktop for Mac received recognition as products that enhance the IT capabilities of businesses of all sizes, appearing in the Small Business, Mid-Market, and Enterprise Reports as well as the Usability Index, Implementation Index, Momentum Index, and the Business Partner Relationship Index.

MindManager

Leading mind mapping software, MindManager, was recognized as a High Performer in the overall G2 Grid for Mind Mapping as well as the G2 Grid for Mind Mapping specific to small businesses.

Painter

Painter, Corel’s powerful digital painting software, received recognition as a High Performer in the G2 Small-Business Grid® Report for Drawing.

WordPerfect

The all-in-one office suite received one High Performer and two Easiest Admin badges, and was recognized in the Office Suites and Document Creation categories.

CorelDRAW, Parallels, MindManager, Painter, and WordPerfect achieved their rankings by receiving positive reviews from verified customers, which were then compared to similar products in each report category.

Here is what verified users are saying about CorelDRAW, Parallels, and MindManager on the G2 platform:

“What I like the most about CorelDRAW is its easy-to-use user interface. Unlike other complex vector software like adobe illustrator, it is very easy to use and clean.” Freelance Graphic Designer.

“I have a MacBook so I love that Parallels is non-invasive on memory and I do not need to always reboot my computer in order to see how something looks like on Windows operating system. This allows me to seamlessly switch between even Windows 7, Windows 10, and more to see how our website looks on other platforms, and other operating systems.” User in Health, Wellness and Fitness.

“Parallels allows me to run Windows programs on a Mac computer within an office that is predominantly Windows-based. With Parallels I do not have to power down and boot into Windows like I would with Bootcamp which saves me valuable time and allows me to multitask between Windows and Mac.” Marketing Coordinator.

“MindManager is one of the best tools I have used to visualize information in mind maps and flowcharts. I have used this tool to manage projects, organize information, and for brainstorming ideas when strategizing around programs. This is incredibly helpful for “virtual whiteboard” when brainstorming, managing and planning projects/programs and for strategic planning.” Senior Program Manager.

Read more about our G2 rankings in our MindManager and Parallels blog posts, and in our CorelDRAW and Corel Corporate LinkedIn articles.

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW, MindManager, Parallels, and WinZip – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.

