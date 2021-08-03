Corent Technology : Brings Microsoft Windows Migration-as-a-Service Capabilities to Growing HPE GreenLake Ecosystem

Collaboration helps customers streamline hybrid cloud migration of Microsoft Windows workloads

Corent Technology, a technology leader in automated cloud migration, modernization, and management, today announced the addition of Corent’s best-in-class MaaS™ (Migration-as-a-Service) platform to the HPE GreenLake Cloud Services ecosystem. With Corent’s migration tools and technologies delivered through the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, customers benefit from a fixed-price, off-the-shelf package to accelerate hybrid cloud migration of Microsoft Windows workloads, while minimizing cost, time, and risk.

The service is targeted at small or mid-sized environments, or as an entry point for larger transformations where HPE Pointnext Services can deliver a more customized solution.

“We are delighted to be working with HPE GreenLake Cloud Services,” said Sean Jazayeri, Senior Vice President, Strategic Alliances at Corent. “HPE GreenLake Cloud Services' expertise in cloud migration, and their deep skills in using Corent MaaS, puts them in a unique position to provide excellent service to customers who want to do a low risk, low cost pilot."

“All organizations today are looking to bring the cloud experience to all their applications and data,” said Maurice Martin, VP of Partner Ecosystem for HPE GreenLake Cloud Services. “Public cloud is great for initiating innovation, but for enterprise scale outcomes, you need hybrid cloud. Most enterprises have significant investments in Microsoft Windows workloads that need to be modernized and moved to a hybrid environment. Corent’s platform gives us a great option to help customers in this area.”

About HPE GreenLake Cloud Services

The HPE GreenLake edge to cloud platform provides customers with a powerful foundation to drive digital transformation through an elastic as-a-service platform that can run on premises, at the edge, or in a colocation facility. The HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform combines the simplicity and agility of the cloud with the governance, compliance, and visibility that comes with hybrid IT. HPE GreenLake offers a range of cloud services that accelerate innovation, including cloud services for bare metal, compute, container management, data protection, HCI, high performance computing, machine learning operations, networking, risk management, SAP HANA, storage, VDI, and VMs. The HPE GreenLake cloud platform business is rapidly growing with over $4.8 billion USD in total contract value and more than 900 partners selling HPE GreenLake. Today, HPE GreenLake has more than 1200 enterprise customers across 50 countries in all industry sectors and sizes including Fortune 500 companies, government and public sector organizations, and small and midmarket enterprises. For more information on HPE GreenLake, please visit: https://www.hpe.com/us/en/greenlake.html.

About Corent Technology

Corent Technology, Inc. is the provider of SurPaaS platform that automates some of the most complex, time- and labor-consuming cloud migration, modernization, and management tasks, including automated SaaS-enablement of Software Applications. Corent is managed by a team of industry veterans from Microsoft, IBM, HPE, Cisco, EMC, Oracle, and VMware among others. For more information about Corent, please visit: www.corenttech.com and to contact Corent please drop a note to info@corenttech.com.

