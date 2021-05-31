Corinthia Finance : Approval of Financial Statements 2021

Principal activities

The principal activity of the Company is to finance the ownership, development, operation and financing of hotels, resorts and leisure facilities, forming part of the Corinthia Group of Companies, of which it is a member.

The Company is essentially a special purpose vehicle set up for financing transactions of the Corinthia Group of Companies. It raised such finance mainly through the issue of bonds, which are quoted on the Malta Stock Exchange and guaranteed by Corinthia Palace Hotel Company Limited, to whom the proceeds from their issue have been advanced.

Review of the business

as at 28 February 2021 is set out on page 22 of the Financial Statements.

Directors

The following have served as directors of the Company during the year under review:

Mr Joseph Fenech (Chairman)

Mr Frank Xerri de Caro

Dr Joseph J. Vella

Mr Mario P. Galea

Events after the end of the reporting period

No adjusting or significant non-adjusting events have occurred between the reporting date and the date of authorisation.

Future developments

The Company intends to continue acting as a finance company on behalf of its parent company, Corinthia Palace Hotel Company Ltd.

Risk and uncertainties

The main risk of Corinthia Finance plc is that Corinthia Palace Hotel Company Limited, as borrower, does

cash flow forecasts on a regular basis enabling them to monitor the evolution of these cash flows.

Key performance indicators

The Company increased its interest income from the loans made to the parent company, Corinthia Palace Hotel Company Limited in accordance with the loan agreements in place.

