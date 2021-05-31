Corinthia Finance : Approval of Financial Statements 2021

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Approval of Financial Statements 2021
The Board of Directors of Corinthia Finance p.l.c. has approved the Company's Financial Statements for the year ended 28 February 2021.
A copy of the financial statements is attached to this company announcement and is also available on the following link: https://www.cphcl.com/corinthia- finance-plc/.
Eugenio Privitelli
Company Secretary
Encl.
31 May 2021
CORINTHIA FINANCE P.L.C. Annual Report and Financial Statements 28 February 2021
Principal activities
The principal activity of the Company is to finance the ownership, development, operation and financing of hotels, resorts and leisure facilities, forming part of the Corinthia Group of Companies, of which it is a member.
The Company is essentially a special purpose vehicle set up for financing transactions of the Corinthia Group of Companies. It raised such finance mainly through the issue of bonds, which are quoted on the Malta Stock Exchange and guaranteed by Corinthia Palace Hotel Company Limited, to whom the proceeds from their issue have been advanced.
Review of the business
During the year 6,715. as at 28 February 2021 is set out on page 22 of the Financial Statements.
Directors
The following have served as directors of the Company during the year under review:
Mr Joseph Fenech (Chairman)
Mr Frank Xerri de Caro
Dr Joseph J. Vella
Mr Mario P. Galea
Events after the end of the reporting period
No adjusting or significant non-adjusting events have occurred between the reporting date and the date of authorisation.
Future developments
The Company intends to continue acting as a finance company on behalf of its parent company, Corinthia Palace Hotel Company Ltd.
Risk and uncertainties
The main risk of Corinthia Finance plc is that Corinthia Palace Hotel Company Limited, as borrower, does
cash flow forecasts on a regular basis enabling them to monitor the evolution of these cash flows.
Key performance indicators
The Company increased its interest income from the loans made to the parent company, Corinthia Palace Hotel Company Limited in accordance with the loan agreements in place.
1
CORINTHIA FINANCE P.L.C.
Annual Report and Financial Statements 28 February 2021
- continued
Going concern
As required by Listing Rule 5.62 issued by state-of- operational existence for the foreseeable future. For this reason, in preparing the financial statements, they continue to adopt the going concern basis. concern assumption.
Disclosure of information to the auditor
At the date of making this report, the directors confirm the following:
-
As far as each director is aware, there is no relevant information needed by the independent auditor in connection with preparing the audit report of which the independent auditor is unaware, and
-
Each director has taken all steps that he ought to have taken as a director in order to make himself aware of any relevant information needed by the independent auditor in connection with preparing the audit report and to establish that the independent auditor is aware of that information.
Statement of d
The Companies Act, Cap 386 requires the directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year which give a true and fair view of the state-of-affairs of the Company as at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for that year. In preparing these financial statements, the directors are required to:
-
adopt the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Company will continue in business;
-
select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently;
-
make judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent;
-
account for income and charges relating to the accounting period on the accruals basis;
-
value separately the components of asset and liability items; and
-
report comparative figures corresponding to those of the preceding accounting period.
The directors are responsible for keeping proper accounting records which disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Company and to enable them to ensure that the financial statements have been properly prepared in accordance with the Companies Act, Cap 386. This responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining internal controls relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.
2
