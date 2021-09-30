Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Corizon Health Wins Contract Renewal for Philadelphia Department of Prisons

09/30/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corizon Health announced today that the Philadelphia Department of Prisons (PDP) has renewed its contract for health services, to now include behavioral health, with options to extend through 2025. The agreement was won through competitive bidding and reaffirms the deep relationship between Corizon and the PDP. The PDP is the second client to choose Corizon for new or extended business within the last two weeks.

Corizon first began serving the city of Philadelphia in 1993 and serves an average daily inmate population of approximately 4,500 individuals.

“We are honored to continue our work within the Philadelphia Department of Prisons,” said CEO James Hyman. “Corizon has a long, productive partnership with the PDP, and we are enthusiastic about the addition of the behavioral health contract.”

Since first earning the contract, Corizon has focused on the reduction of recidivism, developing programs that meet the ever-changing needs of the jails’ patient population and surrounding communities and partnering with local resources. In 2018, Corizon successfully implemented its Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) to individuals diagnosed with an Opiate Use Disorder at the time of incarceration. Corizon also worked with the PDP to complete a treatment plan to eradicate Hepatitis C from the patient population and plan treatment on an on-going basis. Among many other successes, Corizon and the PDP worked together in facing the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, developing processes and operations to manage the virus and protect patients.

About Corizon Health

Corizon Health, based in Brentwood, TN, is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services in the United States, providing quality healthcare services to states and municipalities across the country for more than forty years. Corizon offers comprehensive solutions for medical care, behavioral care, pharmaceutical and re-entry services. For more information, please visit www.corizonhealth.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Corporate Communications
media@corizonhealth.com 
858-729-3303


Latest news "Companies"
02:12pANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOME TERM TRUST : September 2021 19(a) Notice
PU
02:12pAMC : Shudder announces new original film raging grace
PU
02:12pFAURECIA : IRYStec named 2021 Automotive News PACE award winner
PU
02:12pGEK TERNA GROUP : First Half 2021 Results
PU
02:12pNETFLIX : Expanding Our Preschool Programming With Two Renewals and Four New Series Orders →
PU
02:12pSHI receives order for four new LNG carriers
PU
02:12pBAKER HUGHES : Bank of America 2021 Digital Energy Forum Presentation
PU
02:12pBAKER HUGHES : Bank of America 2021 Digital Energy Forum Presentation & Script
PU
02:12pPENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Spotlight on Moorestown Mall
PU
02:12pTENARIS S A : and Eni present industry-first testing of premium connections for CCS
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1How global supply chains are falling out of fashion
2Analysis-Growth funds among Q3 winners for U.S. investors as COVID worr..
3Golar LNG : Fixed income investor calls, contemplated bond issue and ne..
4DEUTSCHE POST AG : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
5Analysis-U.S. Fed navigates policy minefield with impending digital dol..

HOT NEWS