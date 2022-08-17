Corn and soybeans steady as weather, demand in focus

* Consolidation in oil, dollar helps stem fall in grains

* Rain relief in part of U.S. Midwest weighs on soybeans

* Economic risks, Ukraine sea exports curb wheat prices

CHICAGO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans inched higher on Wednesday, bouncing from two days of declines, though the recovery was limited by rain improving weather forecasts in the U.S. Midwest.

Wheat prices fell, pressured by increased export activity from Ukraine, while corn traded near even.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 13-1/4 cents to $13.94-1/4 a bushel by 12:07 p.m. (1707 GMT).

CBOT corn gained 2-1/2 cents to $6.12-3/4 a bushel, while CBOT wheat fell 17-1/4 to $7.85-1/2 a bushel.

Forecasts for rain this week in dry western parts of the U.S. Midwest pressured soybean prices, as the crop finishes filling out through the end of August.

"The rain has been a godsend for the beans," said Mark Schultz, chief analyst at Northstar Commodity. "An inch and a half, two inches of rain - that probably is enough to get a good fill to finish up that crop."

Wednesday's gains were muted, which could mean additional selling as the week progresses.

"We’re trying to hold on to some strength," said Ted Seifried, vice president of Zaner Group. "So far, it’s not looking very impressive. Not as impressive as is needed for soybeans."

Chicago wheat came under pressure as Ukrainian grain shipments gained pace. The country expects five ships to arrive at its Chornomorsk Black Sea port on Wednesday for loading with more than 70,000 tonnes of wheat, corn and sunseed oil, the largest convoy so far under a U.N.-brokered grain export deal.

Wheat prices have also been curbed by a bumper harvest in Russia, despite uncertainty over how much it will export this season.

Consultancy Sovecon raised its forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop to 94.7 million tonnes from 90.9 million on Tuesday. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by David Holmes)