Corn and wheat hit multi-week lows on U.S. export concerns

Grain markets pressured by Black Sea export deal hopes
Weak wheat futures help to drag down corn, traders say
Weekly U.S. export sales meet analyst estimates
CHICAGO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn
futures set a six-week low on Friday while wheat hit its lowest
in more than four weeks on concern over competition for global
export business, analysts said.
Prospects for robust 2023 corn production in the United
States, along with broader economic worries, also hung over
grain futures.
On the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of major
grains producer Ukraine, traders largely expect an extension of
the Black Sea grain deal that was struck last year. The
agreement facilitated the flow of Ukrainian crops such as wheat
and corn to world buyers and increased competition for other
suppliers.
"The flow of cheap wheat out of the Black Sea region has
been stiff competition for corn," said Tomm Pfitzenmaier,
analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage in Iowa.
The most active CBOT corn contract was down 7-1/4
cents at $6.52 a bushel by 11:15 a.m. CST (1715 GMT) after
falling for a second day to its lowest price since Jan. 12.
Wheat was down 22-1/2 cents at $7.28 a bushel, after
touching its lowest since Jan. 24 at $7.25-1/2.
Compared with the day before Russia's invasion last year,
wheat futures are down about 18% and corn futures are down 4%.
In Paris, Euronext wheat fell to a one-month low on Friday,
pressured by export competition from Russia and expectations
that the shipping corridor from Ukraine will continue.
CBOT soybeans also eased, with the most active
contract down 6 cents at $15.21-1/4 a bushel. Soybeans earlier
touched their lowest since Feb. 15 at $15.17-1/2.
The United States faces competition for soybean export sales
from cheaper suppliers in Brazil, traders said.
U.S. soybean export sales were 556,600 tonnes in the week
ended Feb. 16, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. Analysts
had expected 300,000 to 1.15 million tonnes.
Weekly U.S. export sales totaled 418,900 tonnes for wheat
and 848,800 tonnes for corn, within estimates.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago
Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral
in Singapore
Editing by David Goodman)