* Corn steadies after dropping on improved U.S. crop rating

* Analysts say corn became technically oversold

* Ukraine reports Russian attack on grain storage facilities

CHICAGO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures rose on Wednesday as the market recovered slightly after improved U.S. crop conditions and concerns about China's economy pushed the market to its lowest level since December 2020.

Soybean and wheat futures also rebounded from a slide on Tuesday.

Another Russian attack on a Ukrainian grain storage facilities helped drive the turnaround in prices, brokers said.

"The ag markets are seeing a corrective bounce," Bryant Sanderson, broker for CHS Hedging, said in a note.

"The increasing Russian attacks on grain facilities are lending support, but the market seems to only give it limited weight."

The most-active corn contract was up 7 cents at $4.82-1/2 a bushel by 10:45 a.m. CDT (1545 GMT), after hitting its lowest price since December 2020 at $4.73-1/2 a bushel.

The market had become oversold, and expectations for warm, dry U.S. weather could trigger some short covering, said Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage. Expectations for large U.S. corn ending stocks take some concerns about unfavorable crop weather out of the equation, he added.

"The large U.S. crop, combined with what turned out to be a record large Brazilian corn, means that there will be no shortage of exportable corn and minimizes the impact of the problems in Ukraine," Pfitzenmaier said.

Soybeans jumped 22 cents to $13.27-1/4 a bushel. Wheat gained 2-3/4 cents to $6.01-1/4 a bushel after hitting its lowest level since June 1 on Tuesday.

Tight U.S. soy supplies and improved export sales help support soybean futures, analysts said.

The U.S. on Thursday is slated to issue weekly export sales data. Next week, traders will assess the findings of a private corn and soybean crop tour in the Midwest.

"There is some apprehension about the impact that the warm, dry weather in the forecast will have on soybeans over the next couple of weeks," Pfitzenmaier said.

"Weather is still the dominant factor for price direction, at least into early September." (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago. Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)