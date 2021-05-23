Corn drops 1.3%, soybeans at 3-week low on improved U.S. weather

* Chicago corn futures fall for 2nd session, soybeans down
0.9%
* Wheat hits one-month low on bumper U.S. winter crop
outlook
SINGAPORE, May 24 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid more
than 1% on Monday while soybeans dropped to a three-week low as
improved crop weather in the U.S. Midwest weighed on the market.
Wheat hit its lowest in one month on expectations of near
record U.S. winter crop.
"U.S. weather is improving for both corn and soybeans, but
demand is still pretty strong so I don't see a big drop in
prices," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National
Australia Bank.
The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade
(CBOT) was down 1.3% at $6.51 a bushel, as of 0203 GMT,
having closed 0.8% lower in the previous session.
Soybeans were down 0.9% at $15.12-1/4 a bushel, having
dropped earlier the session to $15.06-1/4 a bushel, the lowest
since April 30.
Wheat slid 1.3% at $6.65-1/2 a bushel, near the
session low of $6.63-1/4 a bushel - the lowest since April 21.
Warmer temperatures and further showers forecast for the
U.S. Midwest in the next three weeks could boost harvest
prospects for recently planted corn and soybean crops.
For wheat, scouts on an annual tour of Kansas wheat fields
found record yield potential in the top U.S. winter wheat
state's crop after late-season rains.
Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn
futures in the week ended May 18, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position
in soybeans.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)