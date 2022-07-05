Corn drops for 6th session, near multi-month low on recession fears

* Chicago corn futures fall as recession fears grip world
markets
* U.S. corn ratings decline to 64% good/excellent, soy 63%
-USDA
SINGAPORE, July 5 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost more
ground on Wednesday, with prices trading near a multi-month low
reached in the previous session on worries around a global
recession.
Wheat eased, while soybeans ticked higher.
Asian stocks slipped and the dollar stood by a two-decade
high on the euro as investors' fears deepened that the continent
is leading the world into recession, while oil and European
equity futures attempted to steady after a slide.
"The Bank of England noted the outlook for the global
economy has deteriorated materially and that volatility in the
cost of energy and raw materials poses a significant risk of
disruption that could amplify economic shocks in the future,"
ANZ said in a note.
"Meanwhile, new rounds of COVID-19 testing in Shanghai have
increased fears of further lockdowns for China, which would have
a ripple effect on other markets."
The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) lost 0.8% to $5.73-3/4 a bushel as of 0252 GMT and
wheat gave up 0.6% to $8.02-1/2 a bushel.
Soybeans added 0.3% to 13.19-1/4 a bushel.
On the fundamentals front, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture said weekly U.S. crop ratings declined more than
analysts expected.
The USDA, after the CBOT closed on Tuesday, rated 64% of the
corn crop as good to excellent as of Sunday, down 3 percentage
points from the previous week, while analysts surveyed by
Reuters on average had expected a 2-point decline.
The agency rated 63% of the soybean crop as good to
excellent, down from 65% a week earlier. Analysts on average had
expected a 1-point decline.
However, beneficial rains in portions of the U.S. Midwest
over the Independence Day weekend bolstered crop prospects.
Elsewhere, Russian wheat export prices fell last week due to
pressure from the new crop, which farmers have just started
harvesting, a reduced export tax, and a decline in Chicago
prices, analysts said on Monday.
Sanctions-hit Russia reduced its grain export taxes sharply
last week to support shipments in the July-June marketing
season.
Prices for the new wheat crop with 12.5% protein content and
for supply from Black Sea ports fell $25 to $375 per tonne free
on board at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture
consultancy said.
In Canada, farmers planted the most wheat this spring in
nine years, as bottlenecks in global supplies drove up prices of
grain and food, a government report showed on Tuesday.
Brazilian farmers have harvested nearly a third of their
second corn in center south fields, as dry weather and the
higher temperatures that prevailed last week continued to favor
the work, especially in top grower Mato Grosso.
According to agribusiness consultancy AgRural on Monday,
farmers harvested 30.7% of second corn fields so far in the
season, or nearly 25 million tonnes.
Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn
futures in the week to June 28, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position
in soybeans.
