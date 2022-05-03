Log in
Corn eases despite slow U.S plantings; demand concerns weigh

05/03/2022 | 01:30pm EDT
* Corn eases U.S. planting running behind estimate, average

* Soybeans, wheat fall but remain above multi-week lows

CHICAGO, May 3 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures fell on Tuesday after initial gains as adverse weather delayed U.S. planting, pressured by demand uncertainty and expectations of planting progress in the coming week, analysts said.

Recent rainfall also pressured wheat, despite declining crop conditions, while soybeans moved lower on expectations of increased plantings if corn seedings continue to falter.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 7-1/2 cents to $7.96 a bushel as of 11:47 a.m.(1647 GMT).

Soybeans lost 2-3/4 cents to $16.42-1/2 a bushel, while wheat eased 2-3/4 cents to $10.52-3/4 a bushel.

Corn futures initially traded higher, reacting to slower-than-expected corn plantings reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, with just 14% of corn planting complete by Sunday, lagging average analyst estimates of 16% and well behind the five-year average of 33%.

"We couldn't hold the gains after the opening. That sends a message to the trade, that this is much bigger than the supply side," said Mike Zuzolo, president at Global Commodity Analytics.

Ongoing lockdowns in China weigh on U.S. export optimism, as the nation is a top buyer of U.S. agricultural goods.

Forecasts for warmer, drier weather weighed on the market.

"I think overall, I think it's just some profit taking on the notion of better plantings next week," said Brian Basting, commodity research analyst at Advance Trading.

Wheat also struggled as rains across parts of the U.S. Plains aided parched winter crops, though conditions continued to deteriorate through the weekend, the USDA said.

The agency rated 43% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in very poor or poor condition, up from 39% the week prior, while leaving unchanged the good to excellent rating at 27%, underscoring the impact of drought in the Plains wheat belt.

"You had a 4 point increase in ‘very poor’ and ‘poor’ conditions, this late in the year, after rains. I can’t remember a time when I’ve seen that happen," said Zuzolo.

Soybeans were under pressure from falling crude oil markets and cool and wet conditions in the U.S. Midwest that continued to limit corn and soybean planting. Some analysts think delayed U.S. corn planting could push farmers to plant more soybeans.

U.S. soybean planting was 8% complete, matching trade expectations but behind the five-year average of 13%. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
