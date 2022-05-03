Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Corn eases despite slow U.S plantings; demand concerns weigh

05/03/2022 | 03:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Corn eases U.S. planting running behind estimate, average

* Soybeans, wheat fall but remain above multi-week lows

CHICAGO, May 3 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures fell on Tuesday after initial gains, pressured by demand uncertainty despite adverse weather delays to U.S. planting progress, analysts said.

Recent rainfall also pressured wheat, despite declining crop conditions, while soybeans moved lower on expectations of increased plantings if corn seedings continue to falter.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) lost 10-1/2 cents to $7.93 a bushel.

Soybeans fell 14-3/4 cents lower at $16.30-1/2 a bushel, while wheat ended down 10 cents at $10.45-1/2 a bushel.

Corn futures initially traded higher, reacting to slower-than-expected plantings reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, with just 14% of corn planting complete by Sunday, lagging average analyst estimates of 16% and well behind the five-year average of 33%.

"We couldn't hold the gains after the opening. That sends a message to the trade, that this is much bigger than the supply side," said Mike Zuzolo, president at Global Commodity Analytics.

Ongoing lockdowns in China weigh on U.S. export optimism, as the nation is a top buyer of U.S. agricultural goods.

Forecasts for warmer, drier weather weighed on the market.

"I think overall, I think it's just some profit taking on the notion of better plantings next week," said Brian Basting, commodity research analyst at Advance Trading.

Wheat also struggled as rains across parts of the U.S. Plains aided parched winter crops, though conditions continued to deteriorate through the weekend, the USDA said.

The agency rated 43% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in very poor or poor condition, up from 39% the week prior, while leaving unchanged the good to excellent rating at 27%, underscoring the impact of drought in the Plains wheat belt.

"You had a 4 point increase in ‘very poor’ and ‘poor’ conditions, this late in the year, after rains. I can’t remember a time when I’ve seen that happen," said Zuzolo.

Soybeans were under pressure from falling crude oil markets and cool and wet conditions in the U.S. Midwest that continued to limit corn and soybean planting. Some analysts think delayed U.S. corn planting could push farmers to plant more soybeans.

U.S. soybean planting was 8% complete, matching trade expectations but behind the five-year average of 13%. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:55pKAISER ALUMINUM : April 2022 Business Update
PU
03:55pNORTH PEAK RESOURCES : Audited Annual Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
PU
03:55pNORTH PEAK RESOURCES : MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021
PU
03:48pDollar dips before Fed, Aussie gains after rate hike
RE
03:46p30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.006% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:46p10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.957% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:46p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.768% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:45pCanadian dollar gains as BoC sends hawkish signal on rates
RE
03:37pUNDER PRESSURE : Abortion leak exposes U.S. Supreme Court's disunity
RE
03:33pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. busines..
2France's BNP Paribas beats earnings forecasts on bumper trading revenue
3Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Colgate, Salesforce.com, NXP Semi..
4Alibaba stock falls, then recovers, after state media report
5BP boosts buybacks on soaring energy prices after costly Russia exit

HOT NEWS