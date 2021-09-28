Corn eases from 4-week top on U.S. harvest pace, stronger dollar

CHICAGO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures were down
about 1% on Tuesday on macroeconomic worries as the dollar
strengthened and crude oil futures turned down, and on
harvest-related selling as combines rolled in the heart of the
Midwest, analysts said.
Soybeans and wheat followed the weak trend.
As of 12:55 p.m. CDT (1755 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade
December corn was down 5-3/4 cents at $5.33-3/4 per
bushel, turning lower after a climb to $5.41-3/4, its highest
since Aug. 31.
November soybeans were down 10-3/4 cents at $12.76-3/4
a bushel and CBOT December wheat was down 12-1/2 cents at
$7.09-3/4 a bushel.
"We've got a risk-off climate. You see it in the energies,
and it's spilling over into the grains. The dollar is
substantially stronger... That's got pressure on commodities as
a whole," said Ted Seifried, chief ag market strategist for
Zaner Ag Hedge Group.
The U.S. dollar index hit its highest level since
early November as a rise in Treasury yields made the greenback
more attractive to investors. A firmer dollar also tends to make
U.S. grains less attractive to those holding other currencies.
U.S. crude oil futures turned lower after hitting
their highest since July.
Meanwhile, the Midwest harvest is under way, adding seasonal
pressure. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said 18% of
the nation's corn had been cut as of Sunday along with 16% of
the soybean crop, both slightly ahead of the five-year averages
of 15% and 13%, respectively.
"Demand for grains is still very strong, and the U.S.
harvest has picked up," said Ole Houe, director of advisory
services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney. "There is
likely to be a bit of harvest pressure starting to show up."
Through its daily reporting system, the USDA confirmed
private sales of 150,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to Mexico.
Traders are looking ahead to the USDA's Sept. 30 quarterly
stocks report. Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expect
the government to report U.S. Sept. 1 corn stocks at 1.155
billion bushels, below the 1.187 billion bushels that the USDA
projected in its last monthly supply/demand report on Sept. 10.
Analysts on average pegged Sept. 1 soybean stocks at 174
million bushels, close to the 175 million bushels that the USDA
projected on Sept. 10.
