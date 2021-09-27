Corn eases from 4-week top on U.S. harvest pace; wheat slips

* Ample supplies as corn, soybean harvest pace above average
* Chicago wheat down for second session; Russian prices
climb
SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn slid on Tuesday,
easing from a four-week high scaled in the previous session, as
a rapid U.S. harvest put pressure on prices.
Wheat fell for a second session, while soybeans also lost
ground.
The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) lost 0.4% to $5.37-1/2 a bushel, as of 0238 GMT,
after hitting its highest since Aug. 31 at $5.40 a bushel on
Monday. Wheat dropped 0.6% to $7.18 a bushel and soybeans
gave up 0.5% to $12.81-3/4 a bushel.
After the CBOT close on Monday, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA) said the U.S. harvest was 18% complete for
corn and 16% for soybeans, both slightly ahead of the five-year
averages of 15% and 13%, respectively.
Corn rallied in the previous session amid expectations of a
recovery in demand.
U.S. soybean exports jumped last week to a six-month peak,
while corn shipments were the highest in a month as Louisiana
Gulf Coast terminals steadily ramped up operations disrupted
nearly a month ago by Hurricane Ida, preliminary data showed on
Monday.
The export pace, however, was still below normal for this
time of the year, as several terminals remain shuttered or
running at a reduced capacity.
The USDA confirmed private sales of 334,000 tonnes of U.S.
soybeans to China, the world's largest oilseed buyer, a factor
that supported soybean futures.
Some traders also cited optimism that China might buy more
U.S. grains, after an agreement between the United States and
China led to Canada releasing Huawei Chief Financial Officer
Meng Wanzhou last week.
Traders are looking ahead to the USDA's Sept. 30 quarterly
stocks report. Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expect
the government to report U.S. Sept. 1 corn stocks at 1.155
billion bushels, below the 1.187 billion bushels that the USDA
projected in its last monthly supply/demand report on Sept. 10.
Russian wheat export prices rose for an 11th consecutive
week, following higher global benchmarks in Chicago and Paris,
analysts said on Monday.
Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea
ports for supply in the first half of October was $304 a tonne,
free on board (FOB), at the end of last week, up $3 from the
previous week, consultancy IKAR said in a note.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean,
soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Monday and net sellers
of wheat futures, traders said.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
and Rashmi Aich)