Corn eases from 8-year peak, market eyes USDA supply-demand report

SINGAPORE, May 10 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost
ground on Monday as the market took a breather after a rally to
an eight-year high on supply concerns with traders focused on
this week's U.S. supply-demand report for a price direction.
Wheat fell more than 1%, easing for the first time in five
sessions while soybeans slid around half a percent.
"Chicago corn prices have jumped and now the market is
waiting to see the demand-and-supply situation," said Phin
Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.
"There is reduction in demand from the animal feed sector at
these price levels."
The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) was down 0.6% at $7.27-3/4 a bushel by 0250 GMT,
after closing up 1.9% on Friday when prices hit a March 2013
high of $7.35-1/4 a bushel.
Wheat fell 1.2% to $7.53 a bushel and soybeans
gave up 0.5% to $15.82 a bushel.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is due to issue
its supply-demand report on Wednesday.
The USDA is expected to predict U.S. soybean ending stocks
will remain tight at 138 million bushels, according to a Reuters
poll of analysts.
They projected the agency will reduce its 2020/21 stocks
estimate to 117 million bushels from 120 million bushels.
China's purchases of corn and soybeans have underpinned
prices.
Chinese importers bought 1.36 million tonnes of U.S. corn
that will be shipped during the 2021/22 marketing year, which
starts in September, according to USDA.
China's 2021 corn output is forecast to rise 4.3% from the
previous year to 272 million tonnes, a government think-tank
said on Friday, in the first estimate by an official agency for
the crop to be harvested later this year.
The condition of French soft wheat declined for a fourth
consecutive week, but remained well above the level a year
earlier, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday,
as crops emerged from a chilly, dry April.
Large speculators raised their net long positions in CBOT
corn futures in the week ended May 4, regulatory data released
on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position
in soybeans.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)