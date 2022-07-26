Corn eases from one-week high, U.S. crop woes limit losses

* Corn drops after two sessions of gains
* Wheat futures fall, Black Sea supply worries linger
SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures eased
from a one-week high on Wednesday, while concerns over hot and
dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest provided a floor under
the market.
Wheat lost ground, while soybeans fell for the first time in
four sessions.
The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) fell 0.6% to $5.97-1/4 a bushel, as of 0343 GMT,
after climbing earlier in the session to its highest since July
19 at $6.03 a bushel.
Wheat gave up 0.8% to $7.97-1/2 a bushel and soybeans
dipped 0.3% to $13.80 a bushel.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly condition
ratings for corn, soybeans and spring wheat on Monday fell more
than most analysts expected, while upcoming forecasts call for
more sweltering heat across the U.S. Midwest and Plains.
Strong wheat demand amid a lack of Ukrainian supplies is
underpinning prices.
Traders purchased seven shipments of French wheat aimed for
Pakistan as part of a 300,000-tonne tender last week, European
traders said on Tuesday, in a further sign that importing
countries are turning to western Europe to fill a gap left by
missing Black Sea grain.
A severe drought in Pakistan and the impact of higher
fertiliser prices have led the country to make large purchases
on the world market where supplies have tightened since Russia's
invasion of Ukraine.
However, spring wheat yields in southern and east central
North Dakota rebounded sharply from last year's drought-hit crop
as ample soil moisture boosted harvest potential in the
country's top-producing state, scouts on an annual crop tour
said on Tuesday.
Crop scouts estimated an average hard red spring wheat yield
of 48.9 bushels per acre (bpa) in 120 field stops on the first
day of the Wheat Quality Council's tour, up from the tour's
day-one findings in 2021 of 29.5 bpa and above the five-year
average of 39.0 bpa.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybeans, wheat,
corn, soyoil and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday, traders
said.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
and Shounak Dasgupta)