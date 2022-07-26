Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Corn eases from one-week high, U.S. crop woes limit losses

07/26/2022 | 11:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Corn drops after two sessions of gains

* Wheat futures fall, Black Sea supply worries linger

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures eased from a one-week high on Wednesday, while concerns over hot and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest provided a floor under the market.

Wheat lost ground, while soybeans fell for the first time in four sessions.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.6% to $5.97-1/4 a bushel, as of 0343 GMT, after climbing earlier in the session to its highest since July 19 at $6.03 a bushel.

Wheat gave up 0.8% to $7.97-1/2 a bushel and soybeans dipped 0.3% to $13.80 a bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly condition ratings for corn, soybeans and spring wheat on Monday fell more than most analysts expected, while upcoming forecasts call for more sweltering heat across the U.S. Midwest and Plains.

Strong wheat demand amid a lack of Ukrainian supplies is underpinning prices.

Traders purchased seven shipments of French wheat aimed for Pakistan as part of a 300,000-tonne tender last week, European traders said on Tuesday, in a further sign that importing countries are turning to western Europe to fill a gap left by missing Black Sea grain.

A severe drought in Pakistan and the impact of higher fertiliser prices have led the country to make large purchases on the world market where supplies have tightened since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

However, spring wheat yields in southern and east central North Dakota rebounded sharply from last year's drought-hit crop as ample soil moisture boosted harvest potential in the country's top-producing state, scouts on an annual crop tour said on Tuesday.

Crop scouts estimated an average hard red spring wheat yield of 48.9 bushels per acre (bpa) in 120 field stops on the first day of the Wheat Quality Council's tour, up from the tour's day-one findings in 2021 of 29.5 bpa and above the five-year average of 39.0 bpa.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybeans, wheat, corn, soyoil and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -22.26% 604.25 End-of-day quote.1.85%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.06% 5499.03 Real-time Quote.-12.07%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.34% 491.228 Real-time Quote.-2.23%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -0.20% 548.2872 Real-time Quote.-1.75%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 5.52% 472.2 End-of-day quote.4.81%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -31.40% 794 End-of-day quote.3.02%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:33aBangladesh seeking IMF loan, finance minister confirms -paper
RE
12:30aThai factory output unexpectedly dips 0.08% y/y
RE
12:29aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Upbeat U.S. Tech Earnings -2-
DJ
12:29aTHOMAS GOTTSTEIN : Upbeat U.S. Tech Earnings to Lift European Stocks as Fed Awaited
DJ
12:27aEl Salvador to buy back some debt in surprise move
RE
12:16aBANGLADESH FINANCE MINISTER : Requested imf to start formal negot…
RE
12:16aBANGLADESH FINANCE MINISTER : On macroeconomic situation, we are…
RE
12:16aBANGLADESH FINANCE MINISTER TO PROTHOM ALO NEWSPAPER : Have writt…
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:13aActivist Investor Elliott builds stake in PayPal - Bloomberg News
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BASF considers more ammonia production cuts in gas supply crunch-source..
2ESR Logos REIT : Notice Of Record Date And Distribution Payment Date - ..
3Twitter to hold shareholder vote on Musk's offer in September
4U.S. consumer watchdog to scrutinize crypto payments, Big Tech moves in..
5China Q2 smartphone sales fall 14.2% y/y as consumers pull back

HOT NEWS