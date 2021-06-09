Log in
Corn eases on firm dollar, U.S. dryness curbs losses

06/09/2021 | 12:32am EDT
* Corn ticks lower, prices remain near highest since mid-May

* Wheat eases, strength in U.S. dollar weighs on commodity prices

SINGAPORE, June 9 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures inched down on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar firmed, although concerns about dry weather impacting production in key U.S. growing regions limited losses.

Wheat eased while soybeans ticked higher.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) lost 0.1% to $6.79-1/4 a bushel as of 0417 GMT.

Wheat fell 0.2% at $6.83-1/2 a bushel and soybeans were up 0.1% at $15.82-1/4 a bushel.

The market was concerned about the impact of hot and dry weather across the U.S. Midwest on corn and soybean crops.

"Although the U.S. corn and soybean crops are doing relatively well, the latest conditions were below expectations with downright shocking results in North and South Dakota, where crops have struggled with drought, heat and high winds," Karen Braun, a market analyst for Reuters wrote in a column.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday afternoon rated 72% of corn crop in good-to-excellent condition in its weekly report, down 4 percentage points from a week ago and below average estimates in a Reuters poll.

The USDA rated 67% of soybean crop as good-to-excellent in its first 2021 condition ratings for the oilseed, below analysts' average expectation of 70%.

The dollar clung to a small bounce on Wednesday as traders looked to upcoming U.S. inflation data and a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting to gauge the global recovery and policymakers' thinking.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced commodities expensive for holders of other currencies.

Soybean crushing in Argentina reached a six-year high in April when 4.2 million tonnes of the oilseed was processed, thanks to ample farmer sales due to high prices, the CIARA-CEC chamber of oilseed processors said in a report on Tuesday.

Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade corn, soybeans, wheat, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
