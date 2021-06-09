Corn eases on firm dollar, U.S. dryness curbs losses

* Corn ticks lower, prices remain near highest since mid-May
* Wheat eases, strength in U.S. dollar weighs on commodity
prices
SINGAPORE, June 9 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures inched
down on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar firmed, although concerns
about dry weather impacting production in key U.S. growing
regions limited losses.
Wheat eased while soybeans ticked higher.
The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade
(CBOT) lost 0.1% to $6.79-1/4 a bushel as of 0417 GMT.
Wheat fell 0.2% at $6.83-1/2 a bushel and soybeans
were up 0.1% at $15.82-1/4 a bushel.
The market was concerned about the impact of hot and dry
weather across the U.S. Midwest on corn and soybean crops.
"Although the U.S. corn and soybean crops are doing
relatively well, the latest conditions were below expectations
with downright shocking results in North and South Dakota, where
crops have struggled with drought, heat and high winds," Karen
Braun, a market analyst for Reuters wrote in a column.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday
afternoon rated 72% of corn crop in good-to-excellent condition
in its weekly report, down 4 percentage points from a week ago
and below average estimates in a Reuters poll.
The USDA rated 67% of soybean crop as good-to-excellent in
its first 2021 condition ratings for the oilseed, below
analysts' average expectation of 70%.
The dollar clung to a small bounce on Wednesday as traders
looked to upcoming U.S. inflation data and a European Central
Bank (ECB) meeting to gauge the global recovery and
policymakers' thinking.
A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced commodities
expensive for holders of other currencies.
Soybean crushing in Argentina reached a six-year high in
April when 4.2 million tonnes of the oilseed was processed,
thanks to ample farmer sales due to high prices, the CIARA-CEC
chamber of oilseed processors said in a report on Tuesday.
Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade
corn, soybeans, wheat, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on
Tuesday, traders said.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Devika Syamnath)