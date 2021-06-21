Corn falls 1.5% as rains improve production prospects

* Rains across U.S. Midwest aid crops - analysts
* Soybeans fall despite Chinese buying
* Wheat falls as U.S. harvest accelerates
CANBERRA, June 21 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures fell 1.5%
on Monday, as rains across a key U.S. growing region eased
trader concerns about limited global supply and also pressured
prices.
Soybeans fell 1%, though strong Chinese demand limited
losses, while wheat also dropped.
The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade
were down 1.5% at $6.45-1/4 a bushel by 0509 GMT, having
gained 3.5% in the previous session.
"The weekend did see useful rainfall in the drier regions,
and that rainfall will alleviate crop stress for a period," said
Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth
Bank of Australia.
"The return of higher temperatures later this week though
tempers the good news."
About 41% of Iowa, the nation's top corn producer and No. 2
soybean state, was under severe drought last week, according to
the weekly U.S. drought monitor published last week.
The most active soybean futures were down 1.1% to
$13.81 a bushel, having firmed 5% on Friday.
The wet weather also weighed on soybean prices, analysts
said, though strong Chinese demand capped losses.
Chinese state-owned importers bought at least eight cargo
shipments of U.S. soybeans on Friday, the country's largest U.S.
soybean purchases in 4-1/2 months, two U.S. traders familiar
with the deals said.
China's May soybean imports from Brazil jumped 82% from the
previous month, bolstered by the arrival of cargoes due to land
earlier but delayed by rains, customs data showed on Sunday.
The most active wheat futures slid 1% to $6.58 a
bushel, having closed 3.7% higher on Friday.
An advancing U.S. harvest was also pressing prices, analysts
said.
(Reporting by Colin Packham, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)