Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Corn falls 1.5% as rains improve production prospects

06/21/2021 | 01:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Rains across U.S. Midwest aid crops - analysts

* Soybeans fall despite Chinese buying

* Wheat falls as U.S. harvest accelerates

CANBERRA, June 21 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures fell 1.5% on Monday, as rains across a key U.S. growing region eased trader concerns about limited global supply and also pressured prices.

Soybeans fell 1%, though strong Chinese demand limited losses, while wheat also dropped.

The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 1.5% at $6.45-1/4 a bushel by 0509 GMT, having gained 3.5% in the previous session.

"The weekend did see useful rainfall in the drier regions, and that rainfall will alleviate crop stress for a period," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"The return of higher temperatures later this week though tempers the good news."

About 41% of Iowa, the nation's top corn producer and No. 2 soybean state, was under severe drought last week, according to the weekly U.S. drought monitor published last week.

The most active soybean futures were down 1.1% to $13.81 a bushel, having firmed 5% on Friday.

The wet weather also weighed on soybean prices, analysts said, though strong Chinese demand capped losses.

Chinese state-owned importers bought at least eight cargo shipments of U.S. soybeans on Friday, the country's largest U.S. soybean purchases in 4-1/2 months, two U.S. traders familiar with the deals said.

China's May soybean imports from Brazil jumped 82% from the previous month, bolstered by the arrival of cargoes due to land earlier but delayed by rains, customs data showed on Sunday.

The most active wheat futures slid 1% to $6.58 a bushel, having closed 3.7% higher on Friday.

An advancing U.S. harvest was also pressing prices, analysts said.

(Reporting by Colin Packham, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:42aSwedish PM on the brink as parliament readies Monday no-confidence vote
RE
01:41aDollar gives up some gains after Fed boost; Aussie falters
RE
01:40aGoldman Sachs expands transaction bank to Britain
RE
01:40aChina deposit rate reform to have limited impact - industry body
RE
01:39aIndian shares dragged by financial stocks; PNB Housing Finance slides
RE
01:39aCorn falls 1.5% as rains improve production prospects
RE
01:19aGold prices firm as U.S. Treasury yields slide
RE
01:19aCopper prices near 10-week low as Fed rate view lifts dollar
RE
01:15aASEAN CENTER FOR ENERGY  : Going In-depth Into The Role of Coal in Energy Resilience
PU
01:12aBank of England set to stay split on QE after inflation jump
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
2MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED : MACQUARIE : Australia rejects $36 billion wind, solar, hydrogen project
3BORAL LIMITED : BORAL : sells U.S. products business after rejecting Seven bid
4Ackman's SPAC signs deal to buy 10% of Vivendi's Universal
5ACCENTURE PLC : ACCENTURE : Specsavers Selects Accenture to Transform Technology Capabilities Using the Cloud

HOT NEWS