Corn futures hit decade-high above $8/bushel on global supply concerns

* Cold weather slows U.S. corn plantings - traders
* USDA to issue planting progress data Monday
* Ukraine war disrupts Black Sea grain exports
CHICAGO, April 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)
corn futures topped $8 a bushel and reached their highest price
in nearly a decade on Monday on concerns over unfavorable U.S.
crop weather and the Ukraine war disrupting grain exports.
Traders worry chilly weather will slow U.S. crop plantings
this spring and could potentially reduce yields at harvest time
in the autumn. Forecasts show "only brief open windows for
Midwest planting" through month's end, said Rich Feltes, head of
market insights for broker RJ O'Brien.
Already, planting is off to a sluggish start, with 2% of the
crop seeded as of April 10, behind the five-year average of 3%.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will issue an update on
farmers' progress in a weekly report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).
"It appears some corn will get planted before the end of
April, but the war in Ukraine rages on," said Dennis Smith,
commodity broker for Archer Financial Services in Chicago.
U.S. grain production is particularly important this year
because the war in Ukraine has thrown doubt on its plantings and
stalled agricultural exports from the Black Sea region, a major
global supplier of corn and wheat.
Around 1.25 million tonnes of grains and oilseeds are still
on commercial vessels blocked in Ukrainian seaports due to
Russia's invasion, and part of the cargo may deteriorate in the
near future, Ukraine's farm minister was quoted as saying on
Friday.
Most-active corn futures climbed as high as $8.03 a
bushel at the CBOT, the strongest level since September 2012. By
10:10 a.m. CDT (1510 GMT), the contract was up 18-3/4 cents at
$8.02-1/2 a bushel.
CBOT soybeans gained 24 cents to $16.89-1/4 a bushel,
while CBOT wheat jumped 28-1/2 cents to $11.33 a bushel
and neared a four-week high.
Wheat futures recovered after the most-active contract
on Thursday posted its biggest decline in nearly two weeks. CBOT
markets were closed on Friday.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago and Enrico Dela Cruz in
Manila; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Amy Caren Daniel and Jonathan
Oatis)