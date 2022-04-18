Corn futures hit decade-high above $8/bushel on global supply concerns

* Cold weather slows U.S. corn plantings - traders
* USDA says corn crop is 4% planted
* Ukraine war disrupts Black Sea grain exports
CHICAGO, April 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn
futures topped $8 a bushel and reached their highest price in
nearly a decade on Monday on concerns over unfavorable U.S.
weather slowing plantings and the Ukraine war disrupting grain
exports.
Traders worry chilly weather hampering plantings this spring
could potentially contribute to lower yields come harvest time
in the autumn. Forecasts show "only brief open windows for
Midwest planting" through month's end, said Rich Feltes, head of
market insights for broker RJ O'Brien.
Planting was 4% complete as of Sunday, below the five-year
average of 6%, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a
report issued after CBOT grain markets closed on Monday.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected planting to be 5%
complete.
"It appears some corn will get planted before the end of
April, but the war in Ukraine rages on," said Dennis Smith,
commodity broker for Archer Financial Services in Chicago.
Most-active corn futures climbed to $8.10 a bushel at
the CBOT, the highest price since September 2012. The contract
ultimately settled up 23-1/4 cents at $8.07 a bushel.
CBOT soybeans gained 28 cents to end at $16.93-1/4 a
bushel, while soyoil set a contract high.
CBOT wheat jumped 24-1/4 cents to $11.28-3/4 a bushel
and hit its highest price since March 22. Traders worried about
unfavorably dry weather hurting hard red winter wheat crops in
the southern U.S. Plains.
U.S. grain production is particularly important this year
because Russia's invasion of Ukraine has thrown doubt on
Ukrainian crop plantings and stalled agricultural exports from
the Black Sea region, a major supplier of wheat and corn.
Around 1.25 million tonnes of grains and oilseeds are on
commercial vessels blocked in Ukrainian seaports, and part of
the cargo may deteriorate in the near future, Ukraine's farm
minister was quoted as saying on Friday.
