Corn futures hit near 8-month low, wheat drops over 2%

SINGAPORE, July 22 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid
1.1% on Friday, with the market falling to its lowest in almost
eight months as forecasts of favourable U.S. weather eased
global supply worries.
Wheat fell more than 2% on expectations of higher supplies
from the Black Sea region as Russia and Ukraine are due to sign
a deal to open ports for grain shipments.
"Corn prices are down as the U.S. weather outlook has
improved," said one Singapore-based grains trader. "Russia is
going to allow grain exports from Ukraine which is a good news
for buyers but most importers are sceptical and not keen to sign
deals to buy Ukrainian wheat as of now."
The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) fell 1.1% to $5.67 a bushel, after dropping to its
the lowest since Nov. 30 at $5.63-1/2 a bushel. For the week,
corn has declined 6%, falling for a second week in a row.
Wheat gave up 2.3% to $7.87-3/4 a bushel and soybeans
lost 0.5% to $12.95 a bushel.
The corn market has lost ground on expectations of rains in
the U.S. Midwest where corn is pollinating, its key reproductive
phase.
However, the International Grains Council on Thursday
trimmed its forecast for 2022/23 global corn output, largely
driven by drought stress in the European Union.
In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body reduced
its 2022/23 world corn (maize) crop outlook by 1 million tonnes
to 1.189 billion tonnes, well below the previous season's 1.220
billion tonnes.
The wheat market is facing pressure as Russia and Ukraine
are set to sing a deal to boost exports.
Russia and Ukraine will sign a deal on Friday to reopen
Ukraine's Black Sea ports to grain exports, Turkey said, a
hopeful sign that an international food crisis caused by
Russia's invasion could be eased.
Ukraine and Russia, both among the world's biggest exporters
of food, did not immediately confirm Thursday's announcement by
the office of the Turkish presidency. But in a late night video
address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hinted that his
country's Black Sea ports could soon be unblocked.
U.S. wheat exports have been gaining since the
Russia-Ukraine war curbed shipments earlier this year.
U.S. wheat exporters last year notched their second-worst
performance in a half century with global market share at an
all-time low, as competing wheat offerings were plentiful and
cheaper, Karen Braun, a market analyst for Reuters, wrote in a
column.
But U.S. export prices have fallen sharply in the last two
months, drawing the attention of global buyers and driving up
weekly sales, which reached a nine-year high earlier this month,
Braun added.
Egypt's state grains buyer is believed to have bought an
additional 120,000 tonnes of Russian and French wheat on
Thursday, traders said, after booking 640,000 tonnes a day
earlier.
Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, corn,
wheat, soyoil and soymeal futures contracts on Thursday, traders
said.
