CHICAGO, April 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures edged higher on Wednesday ahead of a U.S. Department of Agriculture crop report on Thursday that is expected to show a decline in domestic ending stocks.

Traders adjusted positions before the release of USDA's monthly global supply/demand data and Brazilian agency Conab's national crop forecasts on Thursday. Traders are also monitoring conditions for U.S. corn and soy plantings that are expected to accelerate in the coming weeks.

The USDA report is projected to show 2023-24 U.S. corn ending stocks fell to 2.102 billion bushels from 2.172 billion last month, according to a Reuters survey of analysts. They predicted wheat and soybean stocks will rise.

"The main feature of the market will continue to be positioning for tomorrow's USDA reports," said Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage.

Most-active CBOT corn was up 1-3/4 cents at $4.33 a bushel by 12:30 p.m. CDT (1730 GMT), while soybeans fell 9-1/2 cents to $11.65 a bushel. CBOT wheat was down 3/4 cent at $5.57 a bushel, while K.C. wheat jumped 14-3/4 cents to $5.92 a bushel.

Concerns about dryness in the U.S. southern Plains wheat belt helped to boost K.C. wheat futures, said Matt Wiegand, commodity broker for FuturesOne. He noted stronger gains in nearby contracts compared to deferred futures.

"The rains have disappointed a little bit here lately," Wiegand said.

Russian strikes on southern Ukraine encouraged light short-covering in wheat earlier, traders said. Both countries are major grain exporters. Rallies were capped by a jump in the dollar, which tends to make U.S. grains look less competitive globally, analysts said.

The USDA confirmed private sales of 254,000 metric tons of U.S. soybeans for delivery to undisclosed destinations in the marketing year that will begin on Sept. 1, 2024. The department is scheduledto issue weekly U.S. grain and soybean export sales data on Thursday. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Varun H K, Vijay Kishore and Barbara Lewis)