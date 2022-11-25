Corn futures turn higher, wheat hits months-low on choppy trading day

*
Uncertainty over Ukraine corn crop continues
*
Argentina revives 'soy dollar' FX rate
*
CBOT wheat falls on competition from Russian wheat prices
CHICAGO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn
futures ended higher on Friday as the market continues to
closely watch the weather in South America, on what turned into
a relatively choppy and short trading day, analysts said.
Meanwhile, wheat futures fell sharply - with the December
contract hitting its lowest since Aug. 22 - as recent
weakness in Russian wheat prices continued to weigh on the
market, traders said.
Soybeans ended the day nearly unchanged after Argentina
announced it would reestablish a preferential currency exchange
for soybean exports until the end of the year, in a bid to rev
up exports of its top cash crop and bring in much-needed
dollars.
And questions of export demand for U.S. grain and oilseeds
also weighed on the market, traders said.
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) settled the day down 16-1/2 cents at $7.97 a
bushel.
CBOT most-active soybeans gained 1/4-cent to
$14.36-1/4 a bushel, and corn settled up 5 cents at
$6.71-1/4 a bushel.
The Chicago traded grain and oilseed markets closed at 12:05
p.m. Central time on Friday (1805 GMT). CBOT grain markets were
closed overnight and on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Corn futures strengthened, as the market continued to track
not only dry weather forecasts that may cause more stress on
Argentinian crops, but also questions of whether Ukraine's
harvest might face challenges next year, traders said.
"Roughly half the corn remains in the field as winter
sets in," Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist for
brokerage StoneX wrote in a commentary note. "Authorities fear
that corn not harvested will result in lower plantings in 2023
as well."
(Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago.
Editing by Marguerita Choy)