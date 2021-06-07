Corn highest in more than 3 weeks on U.S. dryness, wheat and soy firm

* Corn jumps, nears $7/bushel on U.S. weather worries
* Soybeans and wheat also firm on U.S. weather
HAMBURG, June 7 (Reuters) - Chicago corn rose more than 2%
and hit its highest since mid-May on Monday, supported by dry
weather in the U.S. Midwest that threatens to curb world
supplies amid strong demand.
Soybeans and wheat rose more than 1%, both also finding
support from concern about unfavourable U.S. crop weather.
Chicago Board of Trade most active corn rose 2.4% to
$6.99-1/2 a bushel at 1116 GMT, near the session high of
$7.06-1/4 a bushel - the highest since May 13.
Soybeans rose 1.5% to $16.07-3/4 a bushel. Wheat
rose 1.5% to $6.99-1/2 a bushel.
“Concern about hot dry weather in the U.S. Midwest continues
to support corn, wheat and soybeans today,” said Matt Ammermann,
StoneX commodity risk manager.
“For corn, weather forecasts for the U.S. Northern
Plains/Upper Midwest are still too hot and too dry for the
market not to care. The market will be hoping for rains all
week, there is zero tolerance for yield losses amid this year’s
corn supply and demand balance.”
Global supply estimates for corn are already shrinking amid
sustained dry weather in Brazil and strong purchases by China.
Analytics firm IHS Markit last week lowered its estimate of
Brazil's 2020/21 corn crop to 88 million tonnes, down five
million from its previous estimate.
“Wheat still remains influenced by corn, and some in the
market are also expecting the USDA U.S. crop conditions report
later today to show a deterioration in U.S. wheat conditions,”
Ammermann said.
“The hot and dry weather forecasts in the U.S. Midwest are
also feeding the bulls in the soybean market. Tight supply and
demand balances for old and new soybean crops cannot afford any
weather issues, and so massive risk premium can still be built
into current prices.”
New wheat demand was also seen. Algeria's state grains
agency, OAIC, has issued an international tender to purchase
milling wheat.
Russian consultancy IKAR on Monday raised its forecast for
Russia's 2021 wheat crop.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, additional reporting by
Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Colin Packham in Canberra;
editing by Jane Merriman)