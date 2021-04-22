Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Corn highest since 2013, soy tops $15 and wheat over $7 on supply fears

04/22/2021 | 02:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, wheat and soybean futures hit multi-year highs on Thursday as concerns about tightening global grain supplies triggered short-covering and fund-driven buying, analysts said.

Nearby Chicago Board of Trade corn and wheat futures rose their respective daily limits, with front-month wheat above $7 a bushel and soybeans above $15, both for the first time since 2014. CBOT corn, which surpassed $6 this month, hit its highest level since 2013.

CBOT benchmark July corn was up the 25-cent limit at $6.31-1/2 a bushel as of 12:50 p.m. CDT (1750 GMT).

July wheat was up 39-1/4 cents at $7.14-1/4 after rising its 40-cent maximum, while July soybeans were up 39 cents at $15.18-1/2 a bushel.

"These markets are largely over-bought and past due for a correction, but nobody wants to step in front of this train until the momentum turns," StoneX chief commodities economist Arlan Suderman wrote in a client note.

Firm domestic cash markets suggest that supplies left from the 2021 U.S. corn and soy harvests are dwindling, and traders remain concerned about a U.S. cold spell this week and dryness in Brazil threatening prospects for the next crop.

Wheat futures climbed on unfavourable weather in North America and the prospect of high corn prices boosting demand for wheat in livestock feed.

"This (rally) is because corn is in short supply and is likely to remain so in 2021/22," Commerzbank said in a note.

Chinese buyers are thought to have snapped up at least half a million tonnes of new-crop French wheat for shipment over July-September, which may be partly used in feed, traders said.

Support from low U.S. soybean inventories was amplified by tensions in related oilseed and vegetable oil markets.

Front-month CBOT soybean oil extended a rally to a near 13-year high of 62.69 cents per lb, while palm oil reached a one-month peak. (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 3.13% 625.5 End-of-day quote.25.31%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -2.03% 6.5589 Delayed Quote.5.44%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.26% 134.75 End-of-day quote.-0.99%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.06% 119.7 End-of-day quote.6.75%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.11% 65.06 Delayed Quote.28.24%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 1.39% 602.6792 Delayed Quote.12.05%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.61% 412.9 End-of-day quote.-5.52%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 3.19% 60.18 End-of-day quote.38.91%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.05% 673.25 End-of-day quote.5.11%
WTI 0.10% 61.06 Delayed Quote.29.35%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:14pWall St hit by capital tax increase report; dollar ticks up
RE
02:10pMoncler's Q1 sales boosted by growth in Asia and North America
RE
02:10pWall St hit by capital tax increase report; dollar ticks up
RE
02:09pOil eases as Libya output decline offsets risks to Asian demand
RE
02:05pBiden to propose hike in capital gains taxes to pay for more child care - sources
RE
02:03pCorn highest since 2013, soy tops $15 and wheat over $7 on supply fears
RE
01:54pUsed cooking oil, a renewable fuels feedstock, nearly 'tapped out' in U.S. -Valero
RE
01:54pRepublicans unveil $568 billion infrastructure package to counter Biden's $2.3 trillion plan
RE
01:54pOPEC says NOPEC bill could put U.S. overseas assets, personnel at risk
RE
01:53pChevron lobbies U.S. officials on Myanmar as sanctions pressure rises
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DANONE : Coffee lovers and home bakers drive strongest Nestle quarter in a decade
2VAXART, INC. : POLL: Oral Covid-19 Vaccine Pill Offers a Way to Overcome Vaccine Resistance of Millions of Ame..
3Job data is much better than expected
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Credit Suisse to boost capital ahead of further Archegos hit
5NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED : NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Investor Presentation - April 2021 Upda..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ