Corn highest since 2013, soy tops $15 and wheat over $7 on supply fears

CHICAGO, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, wheat and soybean
futures hit multi-year highs on Thursday as concerns about
tightening global grain supplies triggered short-covering and
fund-driven buying, analysts said.
Nearby Chicago Board of Trade corn and wheat futures rose
their respective daily limits, with front-month wheat
above $7 a bushel and soybeans above $15, both for the
first time since 2014. CBOT corn, which surpassed $6 this
month, hit its highest level since 2013.
CBOT benchmark July corn was up the 25-cent limit at
$6.31-1/2 a bushel as of 12:50 p.m. CDT (1750 GMT).
July wheat was up 39-1/4 cents at $7.14-1/4 after
rising its 40-cent maximum, while July soybeans were up 39
cents at $15.18-1/2 a bushel.
"These markets are largely over-bought and past due for a
correction, but nobody wants to step in front of this train
until the momentum turns," StoneX chief commodities economist
Arlan Suderman wrote in a client note.
Firm domestic cash markets suggest that supplies left from
the 2021 U.S. corn and soy harvests are dwindling, and traders
remain concerned about a U.S. cold spell this week and dryness
in Brazil threatening prospects for the next crop.
Wheat futures climbed on unfavourable weather in North
America and the prospect of high corn prices boosting demand for
wheat in livestock feed.
"This (rally) is because corn is in short supply and is
likely to remain so in 2021/22," Commerzbank said in a note.
Chinese buyers are thought to have snapped up at least half
a million tonnes of new-crop French wheat for shipment over
July-September, which may be partly used in feed, traders said.
Support from low U.S. soybean inventories was amplified by
tensions in related oilseed and vegetable oil markets.
Front-month CBOT soybean oil extended a rally to a
near 13-year high of 62.69 cents per lb, while palm oil
reached a one-month peak.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Alexander Smith)