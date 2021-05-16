Corn hits near 3-week low on fund selling, easing supply concerns

* Corn futures fall for 4th session, near lowest since late
April
* Wheat prices drop 1.7%, soybean futures down on fund
selling
SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid for
a fourth straight session on Monday, with the market dropping to
its lowest in nearly three weeks on long liquidation and easing
concerns over supplies.
Wheat fell more than 1%, while soybeans also lost ground.
"The agriculture market got a bit ahead of itself," said
Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.
"We are seeing liquidation of long positions which was
triggered by U.S. forecast of higher than expected supplies. But
I don't think there is going to be a crash in prices. Chinese
demand will provide a floor under the market."
The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade
(CBOT) was down 0.8% at $6.38-3/4 a bushel by 0312 GMT,
after hitting its lowest since April 28 at $6.33 a bushel
earlier in the session.
Wheat fell 1.6% to $6.95-3/4 a bushel and soybeans
gave up 0.4% to $15.80-1/2 a bushel.
Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn
futures in the week ended May 11, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position
in soybeans.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) last week
projected corn stocks at the end of the 2021/22 marketing year
at 1.5 billion bushels, above most analysts' expectations and up
from 1.257 billion bushels expected to remain at the end of
2020/21.
Private analytics firm IHS Markit Agribusiness projected
U.S. 2021 corn plantings at 96.8 million acres, up significantly
from the USDA's current forecast of 91.1 million acres.
Brazil is on track to sell the largest volume of soybeans to
the United States since 2014, according to shipping data from
maritime agent Cargonave, as the nation helps Americans fill a
momentary supply gap.
Ukrainian farms have almost completed 2021 early spring
grain sowing, seeding more than 1.9 million hectares (4.7
million acres) of various crops, as of May 13, the agriculture
ministry said on Friday.
The area included 1.33 million hectares of barley, 229,600
hectares of peas, 186,800 hectares of oats and 174,700 hectares
of spring wheat, the ministry said in a statement.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
and Rashmi Aich)