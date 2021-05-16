Log in
Corn hits near 3-week low on fund selling, easing supply concerns

05/16/2021 | 11:29pm EDT
* Corn futures fall for 4th session, near lowest since late April

* Wheat prices drop 1.7%, soybean futures down on fund selling

SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid for a fourth straight session on Monday, with the market dropping to its lowest in nearly three weeks on long liquidation and easing concerns over supplies.

Wheat fell more than 1%, while soybeans also lost ground.

"The agriculture market got a bit ahead of itself," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.

"We are seeing liquidation of long positions which was triggered by U.S. forecast of higher than expected supplies. But I don't think there is going to be a crash in prices. Chinese demand will provide a floor under the market."

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.8% at $6.38-3/4 a bushel by 0312 GMT, after hitting its lowest since April 28 at $6.33 a bushel earlier in the session.

Wheat fell 1.6% to $6.95-3/4 a bushel and soybeans gave up 0.4% to $15.80-1/2 a bushel.

Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week ended May 11, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) last week projected corn stocks at the end of the 2021/22 marketing year at 1.5 billion bushels, above most analysts' expectations and up from 1.257 billion bushels expected to remain at the end of 2020/21.

Private analytics firm IHS Markit Agribusiness projected U.S. 2021 corn plantings at 96.8 million acres, up significantly from the USDA's current forecast of 91.1 million acres.

Brazil is on track to sell the largest volume of soybeans to the United States since 2014, according to shipping data from maritime agent Cargonave, as the nation helps Americans fill a momentary supply gap.

Ukrainian farms have almost completed 2021 early spring grain sowing, seeding more than 1.9 million hectares (4.7 million acres) of various crops, as of May 13, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The area included 1.33 million hectares of barley, 229,600 hectares of peas, 186,800 hectares of oats and 174,700 hectares of spring wheat, the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
