Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Corn hits new eight-year peak, soybeans rally on supply worries

05/06/2021 | 12:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Corn stays above $7 as dry Brazil weather in focus

* Soybeans near 8-1/2 year top as market eyes more U.S. acres

* Cool U.S. weather raises crop-growing concerns

CHICAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures extended a rally on Thursday above eight-year highs as dry weather threatened harvest yields in major exporter Brazil and kept the focus on ebbing global supplies.

Soybeans approached an 8-1/2-year peak reached last week, buoyed by rallying vegetable oil prices, while wheat was little changed.

Corn crop losses due to dryness in Brazil could shift export demand to the United States, which is already grappling with tight inventories, analysts said.

"We're still very dry in Brazil," said Brian Hoops, president of U.S. brokerage Midwest Market Solutions. "That crop is in retreat."

The most-active corn contract was up 5-1/4 cents at $7.13-3/4 a bushel by 11:25 a.m. CDT (1625 GMT). It earlier touched the highest price since March 2013 at $7.22-1/2.

December corn that represents the next U.S. harvest was up 15-1/4 cents at $6.20 a bushel, after setting a contract high of $6.22-1/4.

CBOT wheat was flat at $7.44-1/2 a bushel.

The most-active soybean contract soared 24-1/2 cents to $15.66-3/4 a bushel. November soybeans that represent the next harvest set a contract high and were up 26-1/4 cents at $14.09.

Rising new-crop soy and corn prices reflected the battle to incite U.S. farmers to increase plantings to replenish tight stocks, analysts said.

Brokers are beginning to grow nervous that cool weather will slow the emergence of recently planted corn.

"There's some concerns that this year's crop is not off to one of the greatest starts ever," Hoops said.

A 13-year high for palm oil, against a backdrop of tight global edible oil supplies, helped boost soybean futures, traders said.

World food prices increased for an 11th consecutive month in April to a near-seven year high, according to the United Nations food agency.

"The sentiment is pretty bullish, not just in corn but the entire grains complex," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Edmund Blair, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.30% 0.77751 Delayed Quote.0.25%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.14% 753.25 End-of-day quote.53.87%
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 956.5 End-of-day quote.12.83%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.98% 6.3645 Delayed Quote.3.10%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.37% 68.2 Delayed Quote.34.33%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -2.96% 26.56 End-of-day quote.17.52%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.42% 621.5377 Delayed Quote.17.64%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.28% 424.7 End-of-day quote.-2.51%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.78% 66.74 End-of-day quote.54.03%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.54% 755.75 End-of-day quote.17.99%
WTI -0.45% 64.789 Delayed Quote.37.41%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:44pCanadians seeking vaccines rely on web-savvy volunteers
RE
12:42pNorwegian Cruise sees plans for restarting U.S. sailing in July in jeopardy
RE
12:40pU.S. SEC chair pledges trading rules review in first Congressional hearing
RE
12:40pSterling sags as BoE flags faster economic rebound, slower bond-buys
RE
12:38pImf reaches staff level agreement on stand-by arrangement, stand-by credit facility for honduras, proposes to increase support to $769 mln
RE
12:31pCorn hits new eight-year peak, soybeans rally on supply worries
RE
12:30pNEC  : develops neuroscience-inspired AI technology for time series analysis- Face recognition and cyberattack analysis can be accelerated by up to 20 times -
AQ
12:22pEXCLUSIVE : UK court to reconsider $6.9 billion Brazil dam lawsuit against BHP
RE
12:21pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 hits over 1-year high on strong earnings; BoE slows bond-buying
RE
12:17pSwiss government says is still convinced that waiving ip rights in pandemic cannot guarantee fair, affordable and rapid access to vaccines, drugs and diagnostic products against covid-19
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Strong Start into 2021 with 22.4% Sales Growth and 2.0% adj...
2Chip crisis to eat into Volkswagen's second quarter profits
3TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Lowe, National Grid, Pearson, Thomson Reuters, CVS...
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: China's Tencent in talks with U.S. to keep gaming investments - sources
5ESSILORLUXOTTICA : ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica lifts quarterly sales with China, U.S. he..

HOT NEWS