Corn hits new eight-year peak, soybeans rally on supply worries

* Corn stays above $7 as dry Brazil weather in focus
* Soybeans near 8-1/2 year top as market eyes more U.S.
acres
* Cool U.S. weather raises crop-growing concerns
CHICAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn
futures extended a rally on Thursday above eight-year highs as
dry weather threatened harvest yields in major exporter Brazil
and kept the focus on ebbing global supplies.
Soybeans approached an 8-1/2-year peak reached last week,
buoyed by rallying vegetable oil prices, while wheat was little
changed.
Corn crop losses due to dryness in Brazil could shift export
demand to the United States, which is already grappling with
tight inventories, analysts said.
"We're still very dry in Brazil," said Brian Hoops,
president of U.S. brokerage Midwest Market Solutions. "That crop
is in retreat."
The most-active corn contract was up 5-1/4 cents at
$7.13-3/4 a bushel by 11:25 a.m. CDT (1625 GMT). It earlier
touched the highest price since March 2013 at $7.22-1/2.
December corn that represents the next U.S. harvest
was up 15-1/4 cents at $6.20 a bushel, after setting a contract
high of $6.22-1/4.
CBOT wheat was flat at $7.44-1/2 a bushel.
The most-active soybean contract soared 24-1/2 cents
to $15.66-3/4 a bushel. November soybeans that represent
the next harvest set a contract high and were up 26-1/4 cents at
$14.09.
Rising new-crop soy and corn prices reflected the battle to
incite U.S. farmers to increase plantings to replenish tight
stocks, analysts said.
Brokers are beginning to grow nervous that cool weather will
slow the emergence of recently planted corn.
"There's some concerns that this year's crop is not off to
one of the greatest starts ever," Hoops said.
A 13-year high for palm oil, against a backdrop of tight
global edible oil supplies, helped boost soybean futures,
traders said.
World food prices increased for an 11th consecutive month in
April to a near-seven year high, according to the United Nations
food agency.
"The sentiment is pretty bullish, not just in corn but the
entire grains complex," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness
economist at National Australia Bank.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago, Gus Trompiz in Paris and
Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Edmund Blair, Kirsten
Donovan)