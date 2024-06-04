JAKARTA, June 4 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures fell for a sixth session on Tuesday to hit their lowest levels in six weeks amid mixed reports about the U.S. crop, while Brazil's output was seen lower than previous estimate.

Wheat and soybean futures inched higher after a five-session slide amid expectations of lower harvests in Russia and Brazil.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.39% to $4.41-3/4 a bushel as of 0112 GMT, hitting its lowest since April 22.

* Soybeans rose 0.13% to $11.86 a bushel, while wheat added 0.15% to $6.73-3/4 a bushel.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rated 75% of the U.S. corn crop as good to excellent in its first condition ratings for the 2024 crop, up from 64% a year earlier.

* U.S. Crop Watch producers rated their corn health below that of recent years due to wet conditions during and after planting, though soybeans are doing relatively better.

* Brazil's total corn crop estimate was reduced to 121.75 million tons from a previous forecast of 125.6 million tons, consultancy StoneX said, while lowering its soybean crop outlook to 149 million tons from previous estimate of 150.8 million tons.

* Strategie Grains slightly cut its EU soybean output projection to 3.06 million tons, from 3.11 million earlier, up about 5% from last year's 2.9 million tons.

* Brazil's second-corn harvest for the 2024 cycle had reached 4.7% of the planted area in the key center-south region as of Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said, up 2.7 percentage points from the previous week.

* The Australian government said the country would harvest around 700,000 metric tons more wheat than it previously thought but slashed its forecast for canola production after some areas suffered long periods of low rainfall.

* Russia may declare a nationwide emergency by the end of this week due to frosts that have damaged crops ranging from grains to apples, to pave the way for insurance claims, Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut was quoted as saying.

* Russian wheat export prices rose again last week as harvest expectations continued to deteriorate, analysts said, while also noting high volatility and reduced demand.

* Egypt's state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities is seeking wheat in an international tender (FOB) for shipment between July 5-15 and/or July 15 -25.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)