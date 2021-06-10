Corn jumps after USDA lifts export, ethanol demand view, cuts stocks

* U.S. corn stocks seen tightest in 8 years, USDA says
* USDA boosts corn demand from ethanol makers, exporters
* Soybean crush cut by USDA, boosting 2020/21 ending stocks
(Rewrites throughout with U.S. market activity, adds quote,
updates prices, changes byline, changes dateline, previous
SINGAPORE/PARIS)
CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rallied to
the highest in a month on Thursday after the U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA) projected stronger demand from ethanol makers
and exporters ahead of the next harvest.
Soybeans were mixed as the USDA unexpectedly reduced its
view of processor demand this spring and summer in its monthly
supply-and-demand report, resulting in slightly
larger-than-anticipated stocks at the end of the current crop
season.
Wheat futures were narrowly mixed as the government's stocks
and production forecasts were in line with expectations.
Grain traders are turning their focus to corn and soy crop
development weather in the U.S. Midwest and late-season corn
conditions in drought-hit Brazil as global feed grain supplies
are tightening.
The USDA is projecting U.S. corn supplies to shrink to the
tightest in eight years due to rising demand from the ethanol
and export sectors. The agency also sharply cut its Brazilian
corn harvest outlook.
Earlier on Thursday, Brazil's CONAB slashed its corn crop
forecast by nearly 10 million tonnes from its May estimate.
"My biggest takeaway is that we have confirmation of a lot
tighter South American supplies, and therefore global supply for
the next six months in the corn," said Mike Zuzolo, president of
Global Commodity Analytics.
Chicago Board of Trade July corn was up 12-3/4 cents
at $7.03-1/2 a bushel at 12:25 p.m. CDT (1725 GMT) after peaking
at $7.17-1/2, the highest for a most-active contract since May
12.
July soybeans fell 15 cents to $15.47-1/2 a bushel
after the USDA cut its 2020/21 season crush forecast. But
new-crop November futures gained 8-3/4 cents to $14.57 as
investors remain concerned about hot, dry weather in parts of
the U.S. Midwest and tight supplies of the oilseed.
CBOT July wheat was 1/4 cent lower at $6.82 a bushel.
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Sybille
de La Hamaide in Paris and Christopher Walljasper in Chicago;
editing by Uttaresh.V, Jane Merriman and Jonathan Oatis)