Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Corn jumps to 2-month high as heat, dryness hits U.S. crops

08/29/2022 | 07:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Corn up crop tour forecasts lower U.S. output

* Soybeans down as crop tour sees large U.S. harvest

* Wheat suffers from cheap Black Sea prices

HAMBURG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose on Monday to their highest level in about two months after a U.S. crop inspection tour forecast smaller harvests following hot and dry weather.

Soybeans fell after the crop tour forecast a large U.S. harvest. Wheat was pressured by cheap export prices offered from the Black Sea region.

Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn rose 1% to $6.71 a bushel at 1106 GMT, after earlier reaching $6.74-3/4, its highest since June 24.

Wheat fell 0.9% to $7.98 a bushel, soybeans fell 1.3% to $14.41-3/4 a bushel.

U.S. corn production will fall below U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecasts as hot and dry weather robbed the crop of its harvest potential, advisory service Pro Farmer said on Friday after a crop inspection tour.

Pro Farmer estimates a U.S. corn harvest this year of 13.759 billion bushels, the smallest since 2019 and below USDA forecasts of 14.359 billion bushels.

"Corn is firm today with the market focusing on the estimate of a small. U.S. harvest from the Pro Farmer crop tour," said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager. "Pro Farmer does generally tend to estimate below the USDA, now the focus will turn towards the next USDA forecast of U.S. crops in September."

"Rises in corn are limited by cheap sales offers of Ukrainian corn as shipments through the safe shipping passage continue to develop. Cheap sales offers from both Ukraine and Russia are also depressing wheat futures today."

Russia is gathering a good harvest but has been struggling to make new sales.

Soybeans fell after Pro Farmer predicted a U.S. soybean crop of 4.535 billion bushels, slightly above the USDA forecast of 4.531 billion bushels.

Soybeans also suffered from weak outside markets after the comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday indicating possible rate rises, Ammermann said. (Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore, editing by Ros Russell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.94% 670.25 End-of-day quote.12.73%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.66% 5583.67 Real-time Quote.-11.06%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 0.87% 552.9411 Real-time Quote.9.57%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -1.13% 573.5974 Real-time Quote.6.87%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 4.63% 479.2 End-of-day quote.16.13%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.47% 60.325 Delayed Quote.-20.54%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 2.63% 790 End-of-day quote.1.82%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:44aBelgium supports energy price caps, suspending trading in EU power crunch
RE
07:41aHungary seeks increased gas supplies from Gazprom -foreign minister
RE
07:38aChina policy steps this year exceed those of 2020 - state media cites premier
RE
07:31aTSX futures fall as precious metals slide on U.S. rate worries
RE
07:26aUkraine says long-anticipated southern offensive has begun
RE
07:25aCorn jumps to 2-month high as heat, dryness hits U.S. crops
RE
07:16aIndian shares close at 1-month low on hawkish Fed stance
RE
07:15aRESTAURANTS' NEW NORMAL : fewer cashiers, chefs and wait staff
RE
07:15aUkraine's southern military command says it destroyed more than…
RE
07:13aUrkaine's southern military command urges civilians from areas a…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
2BW LPG's Financial Results for Q2 2022
3APPLE INC : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
4China stocks fall as economic slowdown concerns weigh
5Stocks weak, dollar hot as rate fever strikes bonds

HOT NEWS