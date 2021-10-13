Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Corn near 5-week low on higher stocks view; soybeans firm

10/13/2021 | 11:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Corn firms, but trades in Wednesday's lowest since Sept. 10

* Higher supplies seen keeping a lid on prices; wheat rises

SINGAPORE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chicago corn prices inched up on Thursday but lingered near a five-week low, pressured by forecasts for higher U.S. inventories.

Wheat gained some ground after the previous session's losses, while soybeans rose for the first time in five days.

Corn prices are being held up as they have reached the low end of their range and usually touch their weakest levels during the year in September, said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.3% to $5.13-3/4 a bushel, as of 0312 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since Sept. 10 in the last session at $5.06-3/4 a bushel.

Soybeans gained 0.4% to $12.00-1/4 a bushel and wheat rose 0.4% to $7.21-1/4 a bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Tuesday estimated both corn and soybean crops, currently being harvested, above expectations.

China's soybean imports in September fell 30% from the previous year, customs data showed on Wednesday, as poor crush margins curbed demand.

However, the availability of supplies from the ongoing U.S. harvest is expected to trigger some renewed Chinese demand going forward, traders have said.

U.S. exporters sold 330,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China during the 2021/2022 marketing year, and 161,544 tonnes of corn for delivery to unknown destinations during the same period, according to the USDA.

U.S. soybean crushings likely fell to a three-month low in September, according to analysts polled ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Friday.

NOPA members, who handle about 95% of all soybeans processed in the United States, were expected to have crushed 155.072 million bushels of soybeans in September, according to the average of estimates from 10 analysts.

Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday lowered its forecast of French soft wheat stocks by the end of the 2021/22 season due to a cut in the crop estimate, but kept its forecast of exports outside the European Union unchanged.

Iran needs to buy a record 8 million tonnes of wheat in the current season, industry sources said, after its domestic crop was hit by drought, while the jump in imports will coincide with high global grain prices adding to pressures on the country's finances.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, beans, soymeal and wheat futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said. Funds were seen as net buyers of soyoil futures. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:42aBANK INDONESIA : Renewal of Bilateral Swap Arrangement between Japan and Indonesia
PU
12:19aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Higher After S&P 500 Snaps Losing Streak
DJ
12:04aOil rises on bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. fuel stocks
RE
10/13Australia open to China investors but security issues crucial - FIRB
RE
10/13China property shares pummelled as Evergrande impact widens
RE
10/13Japan ruling party executive calls for $290 billion stimulus package
RE
10/13Corn near 5-week low on higher stocks view; soybeans firm
RE
10/13Sri Lanka central bank holds rates steady, but stays cautious on inflation
RE
10/13Sri Lanka c.bank holds rates steady, but stays cautious on inflation
RE
10/13Benchmark lme zinc hits $3,618 a tonne, highest since july 2007
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Perseus Mining : Positive Exploration Results at Perseus's Yaouré Mine
2Fed lays out plan to reduce bond purchases, flags inflation worries
3G20 backs IMF chief's new trust to reach broader range of countries in ..
4Achieving Carbon Neutrality: How to Become a Carbon Neutral Business by..
5Factbox: How Target, Home Depot, UPS, FedEx plan to ease U.S. port cong..

HOT NEWS