Corn recovers from 1-week low; U.S. weather, Ukrainian shipments weigh

* Rains in parts of U.S. Midwest weigh on corn, soybeans
* Resumption of Ukrainian grain exports ease supply worries
SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chicago corn edged higher on
Wednesday, after dropping earlier in the session to its lowest
in a week on pressure from crop-friendly U.S. weather and easing
Black Sea supply concerns.
Wheat and soybeans rose 0.8%.
"U.S. weather has added a bit of pressure on prices," said
one Singapore-based grains trader. "Ukrainian ships are moving
out, which is positive for supplies."
The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) added 0.3% to $6.12 a bushel, as of 0338 GMT, after
hitting its lowest since Aug. 8 at $6.06-3/4 a bushel.
Wheat gained 0.8% at $8.09-1/2 a bushel and soybeans
climbed 0.8% to $13.92-1/4 a bushel.
Forecasts for rain this week in dry western parts of the
U.S. corn and soybean belt pressured markets, despite declining
crop conditions last week as reported by the U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA).
Supply fears related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine have
eased by initial grain shipments under a safe-passage agreement.
The ship Brave Commander has left the Ukrainian port of
Pivdennyi carrying the first cargo of humanitarian food aid
bound for Africa from Ukraine since Russia's invasion, Refinitiv
Eikon data showed on Tuesday.
Russia-focused consultancy Sovecon raised its forecast for
Russia's 2022 wheat crop to 94.7 million tonnes from 90.9
million tonnes on Tuesday, citing record yields in many regions
and brighter prospects for spring wheat after recent rain.
Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter, supplying it
mainly to the Middle East and Africa.
European Union 2022/23 soft wheat exports and maize imports
rose sharply last week, according to data from the European
Commission which warned however the figures may be still
incomplete.
The EU's executive has reported in recent weeks that data it
compiles on exports and imports of cereal and oilseed products
could be incomplete, and traders have said its soft wheat export
tally has lagged a fast early-season pace of shipments.
Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, corn,
wheat, soyoil and soymeal contracts on Tuesday, traders said.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)