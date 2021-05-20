Log in
Corn set for 2.4% weekly gain on Chinese demand, tight supply

05/20/2021 | 10:46pm EDT
* Corn prices tick lower, market on track for weekly gain

* Chinese buying, tightening world supplies support prices

SINGAPORE, May 21 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid on Friday, although the market was set for a weekly gain of nearly 3% on the back of strong demand led by China and tightening global supplies.

Soybeans lost ground, with the market on track for its biggest weekly drop in four months while wheat is facing its second weekly loss.

"Another hefty U.S. export sale to China of season 2021 corn bolstered the market," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"Corn prices, though, have yet to make big inroads into hefty losses last week. Nonetheless, China's continued buying suggests consumers continue to view that price fall as an excellent opportunity. We expect that to be a wise strategy given supply is still tightening."

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) slid 0.8% to $6.59-1/4 a bushel by 0226 GMT, after gaining 1% in the previous session.

For the week, corn gained 2.4% so far, recovering from losses of more than 12% last week.

Soybeans dropped almost 4% this week, the market's biggest one-week decline since late-January and wheat lost nearly 5%, the second straight weekly fall.

Private exporters reported the sale of 1.224 million tonnes of corn to China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Thursday.

The government announced corn sale to China for the sixth day in a row, with the deal topping 1 million tonnes on five of those days.

Corn export sales totalled 4.339 million tonnes in the week ended May 13, the most in nearly two months, the USDA said.

Consultancy Agroconsult slashed its forecast for Brazil's upcoming second annual corn crop by 15% to 66.2 million tonnes on Wednesday afternoon.

Expectations of a bumper U.S. wheat crop weighed on prices.

Scouts on an annual tour of Kansas wheat fields found record yield potential in the top U.S. winter wheat state's crop following late-season rains.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybeans, wheat, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Thursday. They were net buyers of CBOT corn, traders said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
