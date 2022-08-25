Corn set for weekly gain on U.S. crop woes; soybeans firm

* Corn futures up 1%, rise for seven out of eight sessions
* Hot, dry weather seen curbing U.S. corn yields, wheat
eases
SINGAPORE, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures climbed
1% on Friday, with the market rising for a seventh session in
eight and poised for a weekly gain, as hot weather conditions
continue to impact the U.S. crop, raising concerns over world
supplies.
Soybeans rose, while wheat ticked lower.
"Concerns that actual yield will come in well below the
current USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) estimates helped
support," according to a Hightower report.
The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) was up 1% at $6.56-1/4 a bushel, as of 0319 GMT.
The market has gained more than 5% this week and is trading
close to a two-month high scaled earlier this week.
Soybeans and wheat have climbed more than 2%
each this week.
Farmers and commodity traders are closely watching the Pro
Farmer Midwest Crop Tour at a time when bumper U.S. crops are
needed to offset low global grain supplies. Yet, extreme heat
and drought in parts of the Midwest have caused concerns over
weather impacts on crop yields.
Iowa's corn yield prospects are on par with the three-year
average, while soybean pod counts are above the three-year
average, scouts on an annual tour of top U.S. production states
found on Thursday.
India's cabinet on Thursday approved a policy to restrict
wheat flour exports to calm prices in the local market, the
government said in a statement.
As China's record heatwave starts to subside, farmers are
assessing the damage caused by a prolonged drought and the
government is urging them to replant or switch crops where they
can.
More than 70 days of extreme temperatures and low rainfall
have wreaked havoc along the basin of the Yangtze, which
supports more than 450 million people as well as a third of the
country's crops.
Egypt, one of the world's largest wheat importers, is
believed to have made no purchase of imported wheat in talks
with trading houses on Wednesday, traders said. The General
Authority for Supply Commodities considered prices offered as
too high, they said.
Nearly complete quality results from France's soft wheat
harvest showed slightly weaker protein levels than in initial
samples, underscoring a decline compared with last year,
according to data from farm office FranceAgriMer on Thursday.
For protein, 27% of soft wheat analysed so far came below
11% content, often a minimum standard for milling markets,
compared with 24% in initial results published last week by
FranceAgriMer with crop institute Arvalis.
Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT wheat, soybean,
corn and soymeal futures contracts on Thursday and net even in
soyoil futures, traders said.
