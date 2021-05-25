Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Corn sinks to one-month low on good U.S. weather, technical selling

05/25/2021 | 03:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Swift planting, rainfall boost U.S. corn harvest outlook

* Technical selling accelerates declines

* Soybeans, wheat follow corn lower

CHICAGO, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures tumbled to a one-month low on Tuesday as timely spring planting and beneficial rains across most of the Midwest boosted crop prospects.

Losses accelerated as corn prices fell below recent lows and breached other technical chart support levels.

Soybeans and wheat also dropped on stronger harvest prospects as well as spillover pressure from the tumbling corn market.

"Corn is just dragging everything down," said Ted Seifried, chief ag market strategist at Zaner Group.

"We had put some weather premium in the market because of dryness in the West. But now that we've gotten rains and a better-looking forecast, we're taking that weather premium back out."

Chicago Board of Trade July corn futures dropped 37 cents to $6.20-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since April 22. New-crop December corn was down 24-1/2 cents to $5.15-3/4 after breaching chart support at its 50-day moving average.

July soybeans fell 11 cents to $15.11-3/4 a bushel, while CBOT July wheat shed 5-3/4 cents to $6.56-1/2 a bushel.

In a weekly update issued after Monday's market close, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said farmers had planted 90% of intended corn acres as of Sunday, above the five-year average of 80% and just below an average estimate of 91% in a pre-report Reuters poll.

Brisk planting, coupled with regular rain in the U.S. Midwest, has taken attention away from global supply tensions, although cool spring temperatures have raised some question marks.

U.S. soybean planting remained ahead of the average pace of recent years, although it was a touch below analyst expectations, the USDA data showed.

(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.34% 657.25 End-of-day quote.35.80%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 -1.01% 489 End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -5.38% 512.0743 Delayed Quote.35.80%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -1.55% 600.1978 Delayed Quote.16.15%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.25% 399.9 End-of-day quote.-8.17%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.78% 662.25 End-of-day quote.3.40%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:57pSweeping bill to counter China introduced in U.S. House
RE
03:54pDollar slide continues, yuan rally gets attention
RE
03:43pU.S. downgrades Mexico air safety rating, offers assistance
RE
03:41pCorn sinks to one-month low on good U.S. weather, technical selling
RE
03:37pOil edges up as rising demand faces Iran supply worries
RE
03:36pExclusive-BlackRock backs 3 dissidents to shake up Exxon board -sources
RE
03:36pOil edges up as rising demand faces Iran supply worries
RE
03:35pImf says agreement subject to approval by executive board after which egypt will receive about $1.16 billion
RE
03:34pImf says agreement subject to approval by executive board after which egypt will receive about $1.16 billion - statement
RE
03:34pImf says mission reached staff-level agreement with egypt for completion of final review of country’s stand-by arrangement - statement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar slide continues, yuan rally gets attention
2Oil edges up as rising demand faces Iran supply worries
3FLATEXDEGIRO AG : PRESS RELEASE : flatexDEGIRO announces five-year-vision: up to 8m customers and 350m transac..
4Dollar falls, equities gain as Fed calms inflation worries
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : At Epic v Apple's closing, judge probes implications of upending Apple's App Store

HOT NEWS