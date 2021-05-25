Corn sinks to one-month low on good U.S. weather, technical selling

* Swift planting, rainfall boost U.S. corn harvest outlook
* Technical selling accelerates declines
* Soybeans, wheat follow corn lower
CHICAGO, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures tumbled to a
one-month low on Tuesday as timely spring planting and
beneficial rains across most of the Midwest boosted crop
prospects.
Losses accelerated as corn prices fell below recent lows and
breached other technical chart support levels.
Soybeans and wheat also dropped on stronger harvest
prospects as well as spillover pressure from the tumbling corn
market.
"Corn is just dragging everything down," said Ted Seifried,
chief ag market strategist at Zaner Group.
"We had put some weather premium in the market because of
dryness in the West. But now that we've gotten rains and a
better-looking forecast, we're taking that weather premium back
out."
Chicago Board of Trade July corn futures dropped 37
cents to $6.20-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since April 22. New-crop
December corn was down 24-1/2 cents to $5.15-3/4 after
breaching chart support at its 50-day moving average.
July soybeans fell 11 cents to $15.11-3/4 a bushel,
while CBOT July wheat shed 5-3/4 cents to $6.56-1/2 a
bushel.
In a weekly update issued after Monday's market close, the
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said farmers had planted
90% of intended corn acres as of Sunday, above the five-year
average of 80% and just below an average estimate of 91% in a
pre-report Reuters poll.
Brisk planting, coupled with regular rain in the U.S.
Midwest, has taken attention away from global supply tensions,
although cool spring temperatures have raised some question
marks.
U.S. soybean planting remained ahead of the average pace of
recent years, although it was a touch below analyst
expectations, the USDA data showed.
