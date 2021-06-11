Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Corn, soy drop, soyoil limit-down amid worries about U.S. biofuel law

06/11/2021 | 03:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* White House ponders biofuel blending relief for oil refiners

* Rains in parts of the Midwest, Northern Plains aid crops

* Spring wheat futures guide wheat markets lower

CHICAGO, June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures eased and soyoil futures plunged by their daily trading limit on Friday on concerns about demand for renewable fuel feedstocks after news the White House was considering offering fuel refiners relief from biofuel blending mandates.

The Reuters report that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was pondering ways to provide relief to oil refiners accelerated end-of-week profit-taking pressure as forecasters called for some crop-boosting rains in parts of the U.S. Midwest and Northern Plains.

"The biofuel news spooked the market, you've got some rains in the Dakotas ... and the palm oil was down 4% to 5% overnight. That is all weighing on it," said Craig Turner, senior ag broker at Daniels Trading.

Chicago Board of Trade July soybeans were down 35-1/2 cents at $15.08-1/2 a bushel and down 4.8% in the week, the sharpest weekly drop since mid-January.

July corn was down 14-1/2 cents at $6.84-1/2 a bushel but finished the week up 0.2%, its second straight weekly advance.

July soyoil futures dropped by as much as the daily 3.5-cent trading limit and settled down 3.48 cents at 66.98 cents per lb.

Ahead of an eagerly awaited U.S. corn and soy acreage report due at the end of the month, grain markets will focus on weather in the United States and in South America, where drought has cut corn production in Brazil but good weather has boosted the Argentine crop.

Wheat futures also eased on Friday, led by sharply lower spring wheat prices after recent rains in top producer North Dakota.

CBOT July wheat fell 3 cents to $6.80-3/4 a bushel and K.C. July hard red winter wheat was 2-1/4 cents lower at $6.38. Minneapolis spring wheat for July delivery was 10-3/4 cents lower at $7.64-3/4 a bushel.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra Editing by Marguerita Choy and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.19% 699 End-of-day quote.44.42%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.51% 538.5 End-of-day quote.0.00%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.00% 940.5 End-of-day quote.10.94%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.68% 6.1967 Delayed Quote.-2.82%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.22% 72.5 Delayed Quote.39.34%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -1.37% 519.9174 Delayed Quote.33.69%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -1.27% 571.2152 Delayed Quote.12.62%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.19% 381.8 End-of-day quote.-11.05%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.22% 683.75 End-of-day quote.6.75%
WTI 0.81% 70.701 Delayed Quote.44.64%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:40pU.S. regulators tell financial firms no reason to not move on from Libor
RE
03:38pCorn, soy drop, soyoil limit-down amid worries about U.S. biofuel law
RE
03:32pStarbucks Stadium? Coffee chain applies for naming rights
RE
03:32pGLOBAL MARKETS : Stocks hover near record highs as bond yields slide
RE
03:29pConsumer Price Index, Boston-Cambridge-Newton — May 2021
PU
03:29pAverage Energy Prices, Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim – May 2021
PU
03:29pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS  : Average Energy Prices, San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward – May 2021
PU
03:28pOil hits multi-year highs in third weekly gain on demand recovery
RE
03:24pG7 leaders agreed to keep the money taps open - source
RE
03:21pU.s. securities and exchange commission chair gary gensler warns bloomberg short-term bank yield index (bsby) has same flaws as libor, could be manipulated
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's auto sales fell 3% in May, first drop in 14 months
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Deliveries to customers - May 2021
3Four directors call for Toshiba shake-up in revolt after explosive probe
4SANNE GROUP PLC : UK's Sanne agrees to sit down with Cinven after fund makes higher offer
5India investigates Binance unit for crypto transactions violating fx rules

HOT NEWS