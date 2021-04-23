Corn, soy ease ahead of weekend, after surge to multi-year highs

CHICAGO, April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures
eased on Friday as traders booked profits ahead of the weekend,
and after both markets rocketed to multi-year highs on
tightening domestic and global supplies, traders said.
Also, a U.S. cold spell this week and dryness in Brazil
raised doubts about corn harvest prospects in the world's two
biggest exporters of the feed grain at a time of growing Chinese
import demand.
Markets were choppy at week's end, turning higher at times
on fund flows and short-covering in the run-up to the delivery
period for Chicago Board of Trade May futures, which begins next
week.
"Nothing has fundamentally changed. It's still a
supply-demand story driving this market," said Terry Reilly,
senior analyst with Futures International in Chicago.
As of 12:54 p.m. CDT (1754 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade July
corn was down 1-1/4 cents at $6.30-1/3 per bushel,
retreating after reaching $6.36-1/2, a contract top and the
highest on a continuous chart of the most-active corn contract
since June 2013.
CBOT July soybeans were down 1 cent at $15.13-1/4 a
bushel while July wheat was up 1/4 cent at $7.10-3/4 a
bushel. Front-month CBOT soybean oil touched 63.50 cents
per lb, its highest in almost 13 years, before paring gains.
Cash markets remain firm as supplies of the U.S. 2020 corn
and soy harvests dwindle. As a result, traders expect no
deliveries against Chicago Board of Trade May corn and soybean
futures when the next delivery period begins on April 30, a
factor that lifted nearby May futures against back months.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed sales of
336,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to unknown destinations and another
136,680 tonnes to Guatemala, as well as 132,000 tonnes of
soybeans to China. But all the sales covered "new crop" supplies
for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year beginning Sept. 1, a
factor that limited the market impact.
CBOT wheat drew underlying support from a weakening dollar
, which tends to make U.S. grains more competitive on the
export market.
Tightening global corn supplies are expected to spark more
use of wheat in feed. Chinese buyers are thought to have booked
at least half a million tonnes of new-crop French wheat, which
may be partly used in feed, traders said.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; editing by Edmund Blair and Steve
Orlofsky)