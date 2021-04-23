Log in
Corn, soy ease ahead of weekend, after surge to multi-year highs

04/23/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
CHICAGO, April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures eased on Friday as traders booked profits ahead of the weekend, and after both markets rocketed to multi-year highs on tightening domestic and global supplies, traders said.

Also, a U.S. cold spell this week and dryness in Brazil raised doubts about corn harvest prospects in the world's two biggest exporters of the feed grain at a time of growing Chinese import demand.

Markets were choppy at week's end, turning higher at times on fund flows and short-covering in the run-up to the delivery period for Chicago Board of Trade May futures, which begins next week.

"Nothing has fundamentally changed. It's still a supply-demand story driving this market," said Terry Reilly, senior analyst with Futures International in Chicago.

As of 12:54 p.m. CDT (1754 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade July corn was down 1-1/4 cents at $6.30-1/3 per bushel, retreating after reaching $6.36-1/2, a contract top and the highest on a continuous chart of the most-active corn contract since June 2013.

CBOT July soybeans were down 1 cent at $15.13-1/4 a bushel while July wheat was up 1/4 cent at $7.10-3/4 a bushel. Front-month CBOT soybean oil touched 63.50 cents per lb, its highest in almost 13 years, before paring gains.

Cash markets remain firm as supplies of the U.S. 2020 corn and soy harvests dwindle. As a result, traders expect no deliveries against Chicago Board of Trade May corn and soybean futures when the next delivery period begins on April 30, a factor that lifted nearby May futures against back months.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed sales of 336,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to unknown destinations and another 136,680 tonnes to Guatemala, as well as 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China. But all the sales covered "new crop" supplies for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year beginning Sept. 1, a factor that limited the market impact.

CBOT wheat drew underlying support from a weakening dollar , which tends to make U.S. grains more competitive on the export market.

Tightening global corn supplies are expected to spark more use of wheat in feed. Chinese buyers are thought to have booked at least half a million tonnes of new-crop French wheat, which may be partly used in feed, traders said.

(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Edmund Blair and Steve Orlofsky)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 4.00% 650.5 End-of-day quote.29.24%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.43% 66.11 Delayed Quote.25.80%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.18% 602.1829 Delayed Quote.14.17%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 2.04% 420.7 End-of-day quote.-5.09%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 4.15% 62.69 End-of-day quote.44.29%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 5.50% 710.25 End-of-day quote.10.89%
WTI 0.48% 62.192 Delayed Quote.26.84%
