Corn, soy firm on weather worries, pre-USDA report positioning

07/11/2022 | 01:07pm EDT
* Dry, hot outlook in U.S. farm belt raises crop concerns

* Grain traders positioning ahead of Tuesday's USDA report (Rewrites throughout, adds quote, updates prices, changes byline, changes dateline from PARIS/SINGAPORE)

CHICAGO, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures climbed on Monday on forecasts for hot, dry conditions across the Midwest farm belt as well as technical buying and positioning ahead of Tuesday's monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) supply-and-demand reports.

The market eased from overnight highs, however, as updated weather models appeared slightly less threatening to crops and as wheat futures turned lower.

"The market got spooked overnight by that hot, dry weather forecast, with a heat dome coming into more of the corn belt. But the models did not pan out, so some of the risk premium came out," said Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities.

"The corn and the beans are trying to hold on with the crop report tomorrow, trying to correct some of the technically oversold conditions," he said.

The corn crop is entering its critical pollination stage of development, so the market is particularly sensitive to forecasts indicating stressful heat and dryness.

Chicago Board of Trade December corn jumped 10-1/2 cents at $6.34 a bushel by 11:55 a.m. CDT (1655 GMT), while November soybeans were up 20 cents at $14.16-1/2 a bushel.

CBOT September wheat fell 25-1/2 cents to $8.66 a bushel after hitting technical chart resistance near its 20-day moving average. Selling accelerated as prices dipped below its 200-day moving average.

Grain markets had rebounded last week in a technical bounce from multimonth lows and speculation that lower prices could spark import purchases by China or other global buyers.

Traders are looking ahead to Tuesday's monthly USDA crop reports, which are expected to show a slight increase is the agency's U.S. corn crop outlook, along with a small drop in soy production. (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Jan Harvey and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS