Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Corn, soy plunge on U.S. weather, broad commodities sell-off

06/17/2021 | 02:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures fell sharply on Thursday, pressured by outlooks for rain and cooler temperatures in the Midwest crop belt, as well as spillover weakness from broad-based selling in the commodities sector, analysts said.

Wheat followed the weaker trend, with the U.S. winter wheat harvest under way.

As of 1:08 p.m. CDT (1808 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade July corn was down its 40-cent daily limit at $6.33 per bushel. July soybeans were down $1.12 at $13.36-1/2 a bushel and new-crop November was down 88-1/4 cents at $12.55, dropping below $13 for the first time since April.

CBOT July wheat was down 24-1/4 cents at $6.38-1/2 a bushel.

Grains followed declines in crude oil and gold as the U.S. dollar rose sharply after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it might raise interest rates at a much faster pace than assumed.

Commodity funds hold a net long position in CBOT corn, soybean and soyoil futures, leaving the markets prone to bouts of long liquidation.

"All these outside markets - the funds (are) just exiting. The charts, certainly in beans, meal and oil, look ugly," said Dan Cekander, president of DC Analysis.

CBOT July soyoil fell by its expanded 5.5-cent daily limit to 56.57 cents per pound, nearly 9% on the day, as global vegetable oil markets retreated from multi-year highs.

Traders expect showers to bring relief to dry areas of the U.S. Corn Belt over the next two weeks, improving production prospects. Thursday's weekly U.S. Drought Monitor, prepared by a consortium of climatologists, showed severe drought across 41% of Iowa, the top U.S. corn producer and the No. 2 soy grower.

"When the market seems rain in front of it, it extracts premium accordingly," said Dan Basse, president of AgResource Co in Chicago.

Soybeans have been under pressure recently following news the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is considering ways to provide relief to U.S. oil refiners from mandates requiring the blending of biofuels including soy-based biodiesel.

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:32pU.S. corporate junk-bond spread narrows, lowest since 2007
RE
02:31pUk's rishi sunak has ruled out any further extension of support to businesses in england- ft
RE
02:25pGold slips over 2%, palladium sheds 10% as post-Fed slide accelerates
RE
02:19pCorn, soy plunge on U.S. weather, broad commodities sell-off
RE
02:16pEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY  : proposed settlement with Phoenix Petroleum resolves Clean Water Act violations at North Dakota oil production facilities
PU
02:11pU.S. motor vehicle travel jumped by 55% in April over 2020 levels
RE
01:58pBiden may hinder oil and gas drilling even after court loss
RE
01:58pTech-heavy Nasdaq ignores hawkish Fed news to advance
RE
01:56pMajor Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages
RE
01:53pEgypt's central bank keeps key interest rates unchanged
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed signals higher rates in 2023, bond-buying taper talks as virus fades
2Stocks slide, yields jump as Fed projects earlier rate hikes
3Analysis-As Fed taper inches closer, investors prepare for volatility ahead
4Oil tumbles 3% from multi-year highs on stronger dollar
5EURO STOXX 50 : EUROSTOXX 50 : European shares snap 9-day winning streak on Fed jitters

HOT NEWS