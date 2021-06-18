Corn, soy rebound after sell-off as weather risks weighed

CHICAGO, June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, soybean and wheat
futures rose sharply on Friday, rebounding from steep declines a
day earlier on bargain-buying ahead of the weekend and
uncertainty about weather in the Midwest crop belt, analysts
said.
Fresh export interest lent support as this week's break in
futures appeared to stimulate demand. Chinese state-owned
importers bought at least eight cargo shipments of U.S. soybeans
on Friday, the country's largest U.S. soybean purchases in 4-1/2
months, two U.S. traders familiar with the deals said.
Chicago Board of Trade July corn settled up 22-1/4
cents at $6.55-1/4 per bushel. July soybeans ended up
66-1/4 cents at $13.96 a bushel and July wheat rose 23-3/4
cents to settle at $6.62-3/4 a bushel.
Weather remains in the spotlight, given continuing risks of
drought stress to Midwest crops at a time when markets are
looking to large U.S. corn and soybean harvests to ease supply
tensions.
Outlooks for cooler and wetter weather weighed on the grain
markets this week, adding to broad-based selling in commodities
as the dollar firmed and Fed officials projected interest rate
hikes as soon as 2023.
But some felt Thursday's sell-off was overdone.
"The weather forecast yesterday didn't justify a sell-off of
that size or scope. We are putting some premium back in the
market today," said Brian Hoops, president at Midwest Market
Solutions.
About 41% of Iowa, the nation's top corn producer and No. 2
soybean state, was under severe drought on Tuesday, up from less
than 10% a week earlier, according to the weekly U.S. drought
monitor published on Thursday.
"It's getting critical for some guys' corn and soybean
crops," Hoops said. Midwest corn typically begins pollinating,
its key reproductive phase, in July.
Wheat futures bounced after sliding to a two-month low on
Thursday when seasonal pressure from the start of the U.S.
winter wheat harvest added to spillover from the broad rout in
commodities. However, drought stress in the northern U.S. Plains
spring wheat belt lent support.
Soybeans and by-product soyoil have been particularly
volatile, swayed by uncertainty over U.S. biofuel policy and
edible oil supply and demand in Asia. Rival Malaysian palm oil
futures turned higher on Friday after hitting their lowest since
February.
