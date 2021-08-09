Corn, soy retreat on U.S. rains, broad declines in commodities

CHICAGO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures
declined on Monday, pressured by beneficial weekend rains in the
Corn Belt and spillover weakness from outside commodity markets
including crude oil and gold, analysts said.
Wheat followed the weaker trend, with a firmer dollar adding
to bearish sentiment.
Chicago Board of Trade December corn settled down
2-3/4 cents at $5.53-3/4 per bushel and November soybeans
ended down 7 cents at $13.29-3/4 a bushel. CBOT September wheat
fell 7-3/4 cents to settle at $7.11-1/4 a bushel.
"Rain over the weekend in the central U.S. favored the
central Plains and the northern and west-central Midwest. Recent
rainfall has led to improvements in soil moisture ... favoring
corn and soybeans," space technology company Maxar said in a
daily weather note.
After the CBOT close, the U.S. Department of Agriculture
rated 64% of the U.S. corn crop as good to excellent, up 2
percentage points from the previous week, while analysts
surveyed by Reuters on average had expected no change. Soybean
ratings held steady, as expected, with 60% of the oilseed crop
as good to excellent.
Traders await the USDA's monthly supply/demand reports on
Thursday, in which the government is expected to lower its
estimates of U.S. corn and soybean production and yield.
Declines in crude oil hung over corn, soybean and
soyoil futures, reflecting those markets' ties to biofuels.
"The moisture probably hit some of the dry areas ... (and)
the outside markets are under a lot of pressure. So it's a
one-two punch," said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S.
Commodities.
Commodity funds hold net long positions in CBOT corn and
soybean futures, leaving those markets vulnerable to bouts of
long liquidation.
Uncertainty about export demand for U.S. grains added
pressure, although the USDA confirmed private sales of 104,000
tonnes of U.S. new-crop soybeans to unknown destinations. The
announcement followed sales last week of an additional 300,000
tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations as well as 131,000
tonnes to China.
Still, sales of U.S. grains have slowed from a year ago.
Beijing's soybean imports fell in July from the same period in
the previous year, customs data showed on Saturday, as poor
crushing margins curbed demand.
"We know that China has been absent, for the most part,
through the summer. So we are trying to find a level where we
find some demand," Roose said.
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Additional reporting by Gus
Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra; Editing by Paul
Simao and Peter Cooney)