Corn, soy sag on broad commodities weakness; U.S. rains eyed

CHICAGO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures
fell about 2% on Thursday, following broad declines in
commodities including crude oil and metals tied to fears about
slowing global growth, analysts said.
Pressure also stemmed from forecasts for rains in
northwestern portions of the Midwest that could improve
production prospects, particularly for soybeans.
Wheat followed the weak trend, giving back some of its sharp
gains this month linked concerns over Northern Hemisphere
harvest prospects.
A firmer dollar added to bearish sentiment, making
U.S. grains less competitive globally. The greenback hit a
nine-month high against a basket of other major currencies.
As of 12:47 p.m. CDT (1747 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade
December corn was down 12-1/2 cents at $5.52-1/2 per
bushel. November soybeans were down 31-3/4 cents at
$13.21-1/2 a bushel, and December wheat was down 7-3/4
cents at $7.43-1/2 a bushel.
"You can look at the outside markets as a trigger. You have
the dollar into a contract high, and the crude oil down by $2
... You have got people getting away from long positions here,
margin issues, and it (market weakness) feeds on itself," said
Terry Linn, analyst with Linn & Associates in Chicago.
Welcome showers were expected over the next few days in the
Dakotas and Minnesota, areas that have struggled all summer with
drought. The region's corn crop is past its key growth phase,
but soybeans are still developing and could benefit from
moisture.
"These rains will be helpful," Linn said, "but you're not
all of a sudden going to come up to a trend-line yield because
of these."
Traders continue to digest findings from this week's Pro
Farmer Midwest Crop Tour.
The tour late on Wednesday projected corn yields and soybean
pod counts in Illinois above a three-year average. The tour is
expected to release estimates for all of Iowa and Minnesota
later on Thursday.
Improving export demand for U.S. soybeans underpinned
futures. U.S. soybean export sales topped 2 million tonnes in
the week ended Aug. 12, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture
through its daily reporting system confirmed private sales of
263,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and another 148,590
tonnes to Mexico, the latest in a string of deals.
