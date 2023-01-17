Corn, soy turn up on U.S. export data, rallying from early declines

(New throughout; updates prices, adds quotes, changes byline,
changes dateline from previous PARIS/SINGAPORE)
CHICAGO, Jan 17 (Reuters) -
Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) corn and soybean futures
rallied on Tuesday after a U.S. holiday weekend as signs of
export demand and follow-through support from last week's
bullish U.S. government supply/demand reports overshadowed early
pressure from wetter South American weather forecasts, traders
said.
Wheat followed the higher trend.
As of 12:57 p.m. CST (1857 GMT), CBOT March corn
was up 8 cents at $6.83 per bushel after reaching $6.84-1/4, its
highest since Dec. 30. March soybeans were up 7-1/2 cents
at $15.35-1/4 a bushel and March wheat was up 8-1/4 cents
at $7.52 a bushel.
Technical buying accelerated in corn as the March
contract pushed above chart resistance at its 200-day moving
average near $6.78.
The markets got a boost after the U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA) confirmed
private sales
of 150,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to Colombia and 119,000
tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations.
Weekly export inspections data also lent support, with
the USDA
reporting
774,461 tonnes of U.S. corn and 2.075 million tonnes of
soybeans inspected for export in the latest week, both above a
range of
trade expectations
.
Traders shrugged off early pressure tied to beneficial
weekend rains in Brazil and outlooks for much-needed showers in
Argentina's crop belt.
"We've had those (weather forecasts) come out and then
not materialize. Until we see an end to some of the
dryness
down there, (traders) are going to be supporting this
market," said Sherman Newlin, an analyst with Risk Management
Commodities.
Traders continue to digest the USDA's Jan. 12 stocks and
supply/demand reports
that showed smaller-than-expected U.S. grain supplies as of
Dec. 1.
"Fund managers jumped back on the bandwagon of buyers
that received support from Thursday's USDA ... crop report,"
StoneX chief commodities economist Arlan Suderman wrote in a
client note. "That rally seemed to lack conviction on Friday
ahead of the three-day holiday weekend, resulting in the
overnight selling, but the buying returned today," Suderman
said.
Meanwhile, Algeria's state grains agency OAIC bought
milling wheat in an international tender, with quantities
estimated in
initial assessments
by European traders at 510,000 tonnes to 600,000 tonnes.
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Andrea Ricci)