Corn, soy turn up on U.S. export data, rallying from early declines

CHICAGO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) corn and soybean futures rallied to multi-month highs on
Tuesday as signs of export demand and follow-through support
from last week's bullish U.S. government supply/demand reports
overshadowed early pressure from wetter South American weather
forecasts, traders said.
Wheat followed the higher trend.
CBOT March corn settled up 10-1/4 cents at $6.85-1/4
per bushel after reaching $6.87, its highest level since Nov. 4.
March soybeans ended up 12 cents at $15.39-3/4 a bushel
after rising to $15.41, the contract's highest level since
mid-June. March wheat finished up 8 cents at $7.51-3/4 a
bushel.
Technical buying accelerated in corn as the March contract
pushed above its 200-day moving average near $6.78.
The markets got a boost after the U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA) confirmed private sales of 150,000 tonnes of
U.S. corn to Colombia and 119,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown
destinations.
Weekly export inspections data also lent support, with the
USDA reporting 774,461 tonnes of U.S. corn and 2.075 million
tonnes of soybeans inspected for export in the latest week, both
above a range of trade expectations.
Futures rallied from early declines tied to weekend rains in
Brazil's crop belt and forecasts for much-needed showers in
Argentina's crop belt.
"We've had those (weather forecasts) come out and then not
materialize. Until we see an end to some of the dryness down
there, (traders) are going to be supporting this market," said
Sherman Newlin, an analyst with Risk Management Commodities.
Traders continue to digest the USDA's Jan. 12 stocks and
supply/demand reports that showed smaller-than-expected U.S.
grain supplies as of Dec. 1.
"Fund managers jumped back on the bandwagon of buyers that
received support from Thursday's USDA ... crop report," StoneX
chief commodities economist Arlan Suderman wrote in a client
note. "That rally seemed to lack conviction on Friday ahead of
the three-day holiday weekend, resulting in the overnight
selling, but the buying returned today."
Remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country
should maintain stocks and not export all its agricultural
supplies drew attention to geopolitical risks as Russia's
invasion of Ukraine continues.
Meanwhile, Algeria's state grains agency OAIC bought milling
wheat in an international tender, with quantities estimated in
initial assessments by European traders at 510,000 tonnes to
600,000 tonnes.
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Andrea Ricci and
Leslie Adler)