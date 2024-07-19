CANBERRA/PARIS, July 19 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures rose on Friday but were near their lowest levels since 2020 and heading for weekly losses due to favorable crop weather in the United States and expectations of plentiful supply. Wheat futures were also on track for a weekly decline, with prices close to four-month lows. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.3% at $10.46 a bushel by 1050 GMT, with CBOT corn 0.5% higher at $4.07 a bushel and wheat up 1% at $5.40-3/4 a bushel. All three contracts were down about 1.8% from last Friday's close, their second consecutive weekly loss. "These markets are pretty well supplied," said Andrew Whitelaw at consultants Episode 3 in Canberra. U.S. crop weather has been generally beneficial, bolstering expectations of large U.S. corn and soybean harvests, and the U.S. wheat harvest is progressing rapidly, adding new supply to the market. China is facing an oversupply of soybeans as record-high purchases boost stockpiles at a time when animal feed demand remains subdued. Soybeans were also under pressure from the prospect of a Donald Trump election victory renewing a trade war with Beijing and hindering U.S. exports to China, Whitelaw said. The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday raised its forecast for 2024/25 world corn production by 2 million metric tons to 1.225 billion tons and its world wheat output estimate by 8 million tons to 801 million tons, adding to expectations of strong supply. In France, the condition of soft wheat crops fell sharply last week to an eight-year low and harvesting remained well behind the usual pace, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed, as rain fell in already soggy grain belts. Weekly export sales of U.S. old-crop corn totalled 437,800 tons, below trade expectations, while new-crop corn sales totalled 486,700 tons, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported. Soybeans got a boost on Thursday after the USDA confirmed private sales of 510,000 metric tons of U.S. new-crop soybeans to undisclosed destinations, the largest daily "flash sale" of U.S. soybeans since November. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybeans on Thursday, net sellers of corn and net even in wheat, traders said. Speculators hold large net short positions in all three crops. Prices at 1050 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 540.75 5.50 1.03 CBOT corn 407.00 2.00 0.49 CBOT soy 1046.00 3.00 0.29 Paris wheat 219.50 4.50 2.09 Paris maize 219.50 2.00 0.92 Paris rapeseed 487.00 -0.25 -0.05 WTI crude oil 82.55 -0.27 -0.33 Euro/dlr 1.09 0.00 -0.11 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Peter Hobson and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sohini Goswami)